Ahmed Sufyan, MD, FACS was recently part of February’s Mid-Michigan Womens Expo, presenting several educational seminars and answering consumer questions. This annual event focuses on the unique needs and desires of women in the Lansing community, including a variety of health initiatives. Dr. Sufyan brought his facial plastic surgery experience to the Expo by discussing the cutting-edge advances in facial rejuvenation surgery, as well as the range of noninvasive services available today.

This year marked the 17th annual Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo, hosting nearly 10,000 people from the Lansing area, as well as from across the state. Included in the event were 275 exhibits, representing products and services in travel, food, and fashion, as well as health and wellness.

The sponsor of this year’s Women's Expo, McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital, hosted 21 separate booths. These offered multiple complementary services, such as free health screenings from medical professionals. Physicians and nurses were on hand to perform cholesterol tests, stroke risk assessments, and joint pain exams. They were available to explain treatments such as acupuncture and breast health, as well as answer any questions. Additionally, educational presentations were offered from renowned area physicians, across multiple specialities.

McLaren Hospital has worked with the Mid-Michigan Womens Expo for several years, as a way to bring services and information to the extended community. Chief Nursing Officer, Camille Jensen, MSN, BS, RN-CENP, further explains, “We strive every day to provide the best care and service for our community, and events like the Women’s Expo are an excellent opportunity to make a meaningful difference.” She continues, “We take enormous pride in providing care for our community, both within and outside the walls of the hospital and (physician) offices.”

A long-time Lansing facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Sufyan was honored to present at the Women's Expo, getting a chance to connect with members of the community. This year, Dr. Sufyan discussed the every growing field of noninvasive facial rejuvenation, including the use of injectables such as Botox and soft tissue fillers, cutting-edge laser therapy and physician-grade skin care. During the Women's Expo, Dr. Sufyan offered individual facial rejuvenation information and was available to answer questions.

Raised in Dearborn, Michigan, Dr. Sufyan is a facial plastic surgeon and ENT, specializing in procedures for the face and neck. He graduated from Wayne State University, and attended medical school at the Indiana University School of Medicine. After finishing a competitive Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery residency, Dr. Sufyan was chosen complete a coveted fellowship with Edwin Williams III, MD, FACS, current president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery,

As an avid writer and speaker, Dr. Sufyan has been published in a variety of medical journals, and regularly speaks at conferences across the United States and internationally. Dr. Sufyan is the founder of a private practice in East Lansing. Emphasizing patient-education, Dr. Sufyan routinely participates in community related events. Additionally, in his free time, Dr. Sufyan volunteers in fostering the facial plastic surgery skills of Otolaryngology residents in New York.

To get additional details on Dr. Sufyan’s noninvasive and surgical techniques for facial rejuvenation, contact his East Lansing office at 517.332.0100. More information on the February Mid-Michigan Women's Expo can be found here.