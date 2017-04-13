As the first company to receive USDA clearance to build a next-generation ECP™ food treatment facility at the US border, today marks the beginning of an industry transition to extended shelf-life and enhanced visibility across the produce supply chain.

ScanTech Sciences, Inc. broke ground today on their first Electronic Cold-Pasteurization™ (ECP™) food treatment center. The groundbreaking event was held at the site of the project – 6800 International Parkway in McAllen. The celebration featured remarks from City of McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, McAllen Economic Development Corporation CEO Keith Patridge, and ScanTech Sciences COO Chip Starns. In conjunction with the groundbreaking, the company announced Bret Erickson as the facility’s General Manager. As the former President of the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA), Mr. Erickson brings significant industry knowledge to the company.

At the new facility ScanTech Sciences will use its patented Electronic Cold-Pasteurization (ECP) technology to improve produce quality and safety, helping the entire food chain deliver fresher, higher quality fruits and vegetables. ECP is a clean, green alternative to outdated postharvest treatments such as methyl bromide or hot water treatment, and results in pest sterilization, pathogen reduction, and shelf-life extension. ScanTech Sciences serves customers throughout the supply chain - from growers and packers to distributors and retailers.

“As the first company to receive USDA clearance to build a next-generation ECP™ food treatment facility at the US border, today marks the beginning of an industry transition to extended shelf-life, enhanced visibility and reduced compliance risks and costs across the produce supply chain,” said Chip Starns, ScanTech Sciences’ COO.

ScanTech Sciences will provide its advanced ECP treatment as part of an integrated program that includes logistics services such as expediting border crossing and USDA processes, product traceability, and smart palletizing along with information services such as document management and shipment visibility. The facility will treat produce travelling to and from the United States and Mexico.

Bret Erickson, outgoing president of the Texas International Produce Association, commented on the strategic location of the facility: “Produce imports play a critical role in the Texas economy. In 2016, US based importers crossed nearly 225,000 truckloads of fresh produce through Texas ports with a total value of roughly $5.5 billion. The new Rio Grande Valley ECP Center is an ideal location considering that approximately 78% of that volume came through the region. Delivering safe healthy fruits and vegetables is a top priority for our entire industry; we are thrilled that ScanTech has chosen deep South Texas to deploy a cutting-edge technology which will benefit grower/shippers, importers, and consumers alike by vastly improving both food safety and quality."

McAllen Economic Development Corporation CEO Keith Patridge, highlighted the economic benefits of the new facility: “The ScanTech Sciences facility not only brings 175+ jobs – it also brings a new era of postharvest technology. We hope that McAllen can be a place where innovative solutions like Electronic Cold-Pasteurization can thrive.”

Over the coming months, ScanTech Sciences will transform the existing warehouse into a cross-dock facility with a state-of-the art produce handling system and build out an adjoining structure to house the ECP treatment system. The 100,000 square foot center, with options to expand, is scheduled to be open in Q4 of 2017 and fully operational by Q1 of 2018. To learn more about employment opportunities, visit http://www.scantechsciences/careers.

About ScanTech Sciences, Inc.

As the only designer and manufacturer of Electronic Cold-Pasteurization™ (ECP™) systems built exclusively for food treatment, ScanTech Sciences is setting a new standard in produce pasteurization. Dedicated to replacing dangerous chemicals and outdated phytosanitary treatment methods, we help distributors, retailers, and food processors to improve quality and food safety across the supply chain. With our patented ECP treatment combined with comprehensive logistics and information services we extend shelf-life, enhance visibility and reduce compliance risk and costs. For more information, visit http://www.scantechsciences.com