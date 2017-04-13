Donor Alliance has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by the Denver Post. The federally designated, non-profit organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming ranked 19th on the list of top small companies.

The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution and Connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together.” Claffey adds, “without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

“Colorado is home to a number of wonderful organizations. We are very honored to be among the best employers in the state for the fourth consecutive year,” said Sue Dunn, president and CEO of Donor Alliance. “I believe this recognition is a testament to the value in Donor Alliance being a mission-driven organization, and the incredible team that is the heart of our organization. Our employees are essential in achieving our mission to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation.”

Donor Alliance fosters a mission-drive culture through the organization’s core values: Integrity, Leadership, Excellence, Accountability and People First. In addition to traditional employee benefits like wellness programs, tuition and health club reimbursement and a charitable contribution program, the organization offers employees something much more extraordinary: the opportunity to help save lives every day.

In addition to achieving Top Workplace status for the last four consecutive years, Donor Alliance won Quantum’s Employee Voice Award, honoring organizations for outstanding work in employee engagement, earlier this year. The non-profit also earned Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence (RMPEx) highest level of recognition, the Peak Performance Award, in 2015.

Visit DonorAlliance.org/Careers for more information on careers at Donor Alliance.

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals.

Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state’s donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.

