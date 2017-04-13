www.symplr.com I look forward to continuing and accelerating symplr’s track record of delivering market-leading solutions that help healthcare organizations improve patient and staff safety and security.

symplr®, a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) based healthcare compliance and credentialing solutions, today announced that Julie Walker has joined the company as Vice President and General Manager of Vendor and General Credentialing. Walker manages symplr’s Vendor Credentialing sales and operations, including vendor and general credentialing, and visitor management.

Before joining symplr, Walker served in an executive role in business development at ProviderTrust, an industry-leading B2B SaaS organization focused on simplifying healthcare compliance. During her tenure at ProviderTrust, she helped achieve significant year-on-year revenue growth through creative sales and marketing campaigns, high-growth sales tactics, talent acquisition, product development and organizational change. Previously, she was vice president of sales at the National Healthcareer Association, a division of Ascend Learning, a SaaS healthcare credentialing company focused on allied health professionals, where she created a successful, high-growth organization.

“I’m excited to serve symplr’s Vendor Credentialing team as we work to move the needle in healthcare compliance,” Walker said. “I look forward to continuing and accelerating symplr’s track record of delivering market-leading solutions that help healthcare organizations improve patient and staff safety and security.”

Walker’s background and experience in education, technology, and health care drive her success in applying strategic concepts to business challenges. With a passion for mentoring and teamwork, she inspires others to excel by modeling servant-leadership.

“Julie’s leadership qualities and her experience in healthcare compliance and business development serves symplr well as she leads our vendor credentialing operations,” said Rick Pleczko, President and CEO of symplr. “We are committed to delivering the most innovative credentialing solutions to help our customers easily and effectively monitor who is permitted into their facility, to ensure compliance with organization and industry standards.”

About Julie Walker, Vice President and General Manager, Vendor and General Credentialing

Walker holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

About symplr

Founded in 2006, symplr is an industry leader in compliance and credentialing Software as a Service solutions that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk and ensure compliance. symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare compliance and credentialing simpler for all constituents of the healthcare community. For more information or to contact symplr, visit http://www.symplr.com/ or (866) 373-9725.