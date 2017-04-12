Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Real Estate shareholder Danielle Gonzalez has won the Women of Style and Substance award, given by the South Florida Luxury Guide. The award recognizes five local businesswomen who have been chosen as leaders in the community for their ability to balance work, life and still find time to give back to a nonprofit organization close their heart, according to the publication. All will be honored at an event on July 13.

Gonzalez is active in Women of Tomorrow, where she spearheads the group’s annual 5K Walk & Run event, which is a fundraiser supporting Women of Tomorrow’s life-saving program for at-risk high school girls in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Through unique group mentoring, college campus visits, career-focused fieldtrips and scholarship opportunities, she also joins others in the nonprofit to positively impact the lives of their mentees; empowering and motivating them to reach their full potential.

“It’s so important that women learn to stand on their own two feet early in life for many reasons,” Gonzalez says. “Everything that Women of Tomorrow does emphasizes how critical it is to value education as a pathway to a good job, a fulfilling career, and independence - all of which boost their self-esteem and provide the skills they need to succeed in life.”

In addition, Gonzalez is active in numerous other community-, industry- and education-affiliated groups: the American Cancer Society; the Make-A-Wish Foundation; the International Council of Shopping Centers; Cornell Club of Greater Miami; Cornell Alumni Admissions Ambassador Network; Georgetown Law Alumni; Junior League of Miami; Miami Finance Forum; National Association of Women Lawyers; and CREW Miami.

Gonzalez concentrates her practice in various areas of commercial real estate law. She is a member of the firm’s Real Estate Practice Group and represents national and Florida-based clients in connection with the acquisition, financing, leasing and disposition of retail, office, industrial and multifamily residential properties throughout the United States. She is also the Co-Hiring Shareholder for the Miami Office.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.