Isagenix, a global health and wellness products and solutions company, announced five new finalists in its annual total body transformation program, the IsaBody Challenge®. They are: John Jury of Gilbert, Arizona; Laura Hyman of Indio, California; Philip Reget of Bend, Oregon; Melody Faulkner of Calgary, Alberta; and Randie Peters of Kapaa, Hawaii.

Out of the tens of thousands who completed the Challenge, these five finalists were selected to join a total of 15 finalists for the Challenge year. The finalists will compete for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $25,000 or runner-up prize of $10,000. All of the finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Costa Rica and other prizes to recognize their achievements.

Each of these individuals will be introduced onstage at the Isagenix Top Achievers 2017 event, which will be held June 8 – 11 in Banff, Alberta, Canada. The IsaBody Challenge and Top Achievers events are both hosted by Isagenix.

“Anyone who takes the time to enter and complete the IsaBody Challenge is taking a big step toward a healthier life,” said Jim Coover, Isagenix co-founder and chief executive officer. “Given the hard work and positive lifestyle changes these finalists have made, their stories of personal transformation are not only inspiring to others, but also worthy of special recognition.”

The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest that rewards participants for their total body transformations. Each participant is judged on both “before” and “after” photos, as well as an essay describing their own journey. The contest looks for the most inspirational and motivational stories about how participants have made a healthy body and life transformation. No matter your size, shape, or fitness level, Isagenix invites people to participate in the IsaBody Challenge by setting and achieving new goals for their health and wellness. There are no restrictions on who is eligible to participate in the IsaBody Challenge and anyone who finishes the Challenge and completes the steps required to verify, receives a $200 product coupon from Isagenix. Last year, alone, more than 23,000 people completed the 16-week challenge; based on current trends, that number is expected to increase nearly fifty percent for the current Challenge year. To learn more about the IsaBody Challenge, visit IsaBodyChallenge.com.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, energy, performance, healthy aging, and wealth creation. With more than 550,000 Customers worldwide and more than 100 life-changing products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to producing Solutions to Transform Lives™. In 2016, Isagenix reached nearly $1 billion in global sales through an independent network of associates in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Colombia, and Indonesia. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.