Red Lion Hotel Jantzen Beach Celebrates Tax Day with Deals

At Red Lion Hotel Jantzen Beach, we want to make it easier for travelers to visit Portland and see the best of the city. With our Tax Day offer, they’ll be able to turn their refund into relaxation.

Red Lion Hotel Jantzen Beach is celebrating Tax Day by offering special discounts to its guests. When guests book between April 13 and 26, 2017, they will receive 25% off their rate. Guests must book using the rate code WEB24, and the discount is only available on stays between May 1 and May 31, 2017.

“Our Tax Day discount gives everyone a chance to get away from work and spend more time exploring,” said Dani Boss. “At Red Lion Hotel Jantzen Beach, we want to make it easier for travelers to visit Portland and see the best of the city. With our Tax Day offer, they’ll be able to turn their refund into relaxation.”

Red Lion Hotel Jantzen Beach is a AAA 3-star rated hotel situated on the banks of the Columbia River. The hotel features on-site dining at Jantzen Beach Bar & Grill and at JB’s Night Club & Lounge. The hotel’s amenities include free Wi-Fi, a swimming pool, pet-friendly accommodations, and 36,000 square feet of event space.

About RLHC:

RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) is a hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn brands. Established in 1959, RLHC operates more than 130 hotels throughout the United States and Canada, and owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business, TicketsWest.