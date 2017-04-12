Our residents are going to be so proud to call their home a 'Blackburn' home.

Blackburn Communities, LLC, the number one most recommended builder in the Austin market will host the grand openings of its two newest projects in Round Rock Texas beginning next weekend.

Gardens at Mayfield and Diamond Oak Communities, both located in the city of Round Rock, will unveil their completed models in April and May. These homes, where “luxury is standard” feature standard amenities that other builders consider upgraded options. Want granite standard? Done. Solar ready, gated communities and tankless water heaters, too? Absolutely.

Gardens at Mayfield models will be officially open and available for the public to see these lavish amenities for themselves. These picturesque lots and homes have ample green space and back up to Williamson County Regional Park.

"We really put a lot of thought into the placement of this community and all it will offer residents of Round Rock," says Evie Tavarez, Director of Sales at Gardens at Mayfield. "We know our residents are going to be so proud to call their home a 'Blackburn' home."

Gardens at Mayfield grand opening will begin on Thursday, April 20 with a Round Rock Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting and Realtor Sneak Peek Happy Hour from 4pm-6pm.

On Saturday, at 1pm, the Round Rock Mayoral candidates and current mayor will be joining the event to speak with Round Rock constituents about their goals and platforms. Craig Morgan, Hilda Montgomery and Josh Couture are all in the final two weeks of their campaigns. Refreshments will also be made available.

An array of door prizes will be made available for attendees including several $250 gift certificates to Magnolia Market, of HGTV’s hit show Flip this House. Other door prizes include: Rock-n-River family memberships, local restaurant give cards, interior design services and many more!

Special grand opening incentives will be available for a limited time.

Diamond Oaks grand opening will take place May 20 and feature everything about living in the heard of Round Rock, especially tailgating. The theme for their event is "Tailgating" as the Round Rock Express takes on Saint Louis. Guest will enjoy Round Rock food favorites and giveaways from local Round Rock designers and home stores and tickets galore. More specific information forthcoming.

For more information on Gardens at Mayfield or Diamond Oaks, visit blackburncommunities.com or visit their individual sites at gardensatmayfield.com or diamondoakstx.com.

Blackburn Communities began in 2002 by David Blackburn and has been instrumental in many residential developments throughout the Southeast. Current President, David Blackburn has led the company to earn many high-achieving accolades such as the Guildmaster Award, for builders who have earned a 90 percent or higher in customer reviews, also “Inc. 5000” Fastest Growing Business for four years in a row and earning a spot at the top 500 mark