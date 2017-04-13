OPSWAT Awards Bronze Certification to Zemana

OPSWAT Certified Security Application Program recognizes compatible cyber security applications of top quality, and Zemana AntiMalware has been demonstrated to be compatible with leading access control solutions.

OPSWAT's Certified Security Application Program has awarded Bronze certification to Zemana for its Anti-malware certification category. Originally launched in 2007, OPSWAT's certification program currently supports over 1,000 applications from various anti-malware engines to ensure their compatibility with all leading access control solutions, their detection quality, and their false positive responsiveness.

Zemana is a technology-driven security software provider specializing in cyber security protection for home and business users. OPSWAT awarded certification to Zemana AntiMalware once it passed certain criteria determined by OPSWAT. Zemana will be listed as an OPSWAT Bronze Certified security application.

Cristina Stet, Certification Manager at OPSWAT, said, "OPSWAT is excited to recognize Zemana with Bronze certification for the Anti-malware category. Our Certified Security Application Program recognizes compatible cyber security applications of top quality, and Zemana AntiMalware has been demonstrated to be compatible with leading access control solutions."

Yagiz Atmaca, CTO at Zemana, commented, "The Zemana team is proud to receive OPSWAT Bronze certification in the Anti-malware category. The recognition is a confirmation of the hard work of all our employees, whose ideas, discipline, and passion resulted in making our Zemana AntiMalware product stand out for its simplicity and effectiveness."

The OPSWAT Certified Security Application Program is ideal for endpoint security applications vendors who want to certify regularly. It also helps IT administrators source compatible and effective applications for their security stack. It was first developed after gathering compatibility requirements from over 50 OPSWAT OEM customers, including leading CASB, NAC, SSL-VPN, and SSO solutions from vendors such as Cisco, Citrix, Pulse Secure, IBM, and Dell.

Zemana and OPSWAT encourage all anti-malware, patch management, and encryption application vendors to learn more about the OPSWAT certification program, and to certify their latest versions prior to public release. OPSWAT also recommends that IT administrators check OPSWAT's list of certified security applications before purchasing a security solution.

About Zemana

Zemana, Ltd. was founded in 2007 by three college graduates who were determined to offer more refined security solutions that would protect everyone from some of the most dangerous threats out there: identity theft, financial malware, spyware, and more. After almost a decade, Zemana has evolved from a small team into an award-winning security software provider with a collaborative, hardworking team. Zemana protects a vast number of endpoints worldwide from everything that traditional solutions are not able to prevent, such as ransomware, identity theft, financial malware, spyware, and SSL intruders.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a San Francisco-based cyber security software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure. Founded in 2002, OPSWAT has delivered solutions and technologies that protect organizations from threats and secure digital data for over a decade. OPSWAT combines next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology, its cutting-edge Vulnerability Engine, and multi-scanning with over 30 anti-malware engines in its Metadefender suite of products, and its OESIS Framework endpoint security SDK has helped secure over 200 million endpoints. To learn more about OPSWAT, visit OPSWAT.com.