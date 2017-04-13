360 Designs Introduces the World’s First Broadcast Quality 6K VR Drone

Perfect for 360 video, the system has applications for traditional TV broadcasting, with the company recently demonstrating how it is possible to extract a 2D high-definition feed from live 360 footage.

Live streaming VR pioneers, 360 Designs, today announced the release of Flying EYE™, the world’s first broadcast quality, live streaming, virtual reality drone. Flying EYE is the first drone system capable of streaming live, 6K, 360 video, and has a range of over 5 miles.

Flying EYE marks a major advancement in live streaming video technology. Using a custom wireless transmission system – Breeze™ – developed exclusively by 360 Designs, live VR streams can be broadcast anywhere in the world in ultra-high quality, and streamed live to YouTube, Facebook or VR headsets. Viewers can get a sense of flying “like a bird” as they hover above sporting, news, and music events.

“We wanted to create a broadcast quality live 360 drone platform for professionals, so they can create stunning live VR productions, with or without the drone in shot,” said Alx Klive, CEO of 360 Designs. “The sky is no longer the limit.”

Perfect for 360 video, the system has applications for traditional TV broadcasting, with the company recently demonstrating how it is possible to extract a zoomable, pannable 2D high-definition feed from live 360 footage. With studio-grade camera sensors and a broadcast-standard workflow, technical directors, DP’s, and VR supervisors can be assured of the highest-quality live image, and an easy-to-integrate system.

Key Features:

6K 360 Video – High-quality wireless video system offers near uncompressed, low latency (<1sec), broadcast-grade 6K video.

Long Range – Astonishing wireless streaming video range, over 5 miles.

Best-in-class 360 Camera – Designed to carry the company’s popular Mini EYE 3 camera, Flying EYE is also compatible with other 3-camera, HDMI or SDI-based VR rigs.

Automated Live Stitching – The company’s proprietary Breeze 6K wireless transmission system pairs with an integrated live stitching system, removing the need to stitch 360 video footage later. The system can also be used for live 2D wireless transmission, at greater than UHD resolution.

Broadcast Standards – Professional-grade 6G SDI output (4K), 6K NDI, or, 6K H.265 (HEVC).

Fully Customizable – Each system can be custom-built and tailored to the needs of the customer.

Reliable Drone Platform – Uses the popular DJI Matrice 600 Series commercial UAV.

Single Operator – Can be operated by one person, no camera positioning is needed with 360 video.

The Flying EYE system includes: a Matrice 600 series commercial UAV; a choice of VR camera (Mini EYE 3 or other SDI/HDMI cameras), a camera stabilization system, the Breeze wireless transmission and stitching system (includes ground station), and waterproof Pelican case(s). Existing owners of Matrice 600 drones can purchase the Breeze system separately.

For a complete list of Flying EYE specs and features, please visit: http://360designs.io/product/flying-eye/.

360 Designs will be exhibiting at NAB 2017 in booth #N917VR, with live drone demos every day at 5 p.m. To schedule a meeting or a demo at the show, please contact: Lucy Cooke - lucy(at)360designs(dot)io

Availability

Flying EYE is available directly through 360 Designs for production work and outright purchase. Please visit the 360 Designs website for pricing and availability, or contact: hello(at)360designs(dot)io.

About 360 Designs

360 Designs are the leading live VR specialists in the world, offering a mix of professional, broadcast quality VR hardware and live event services for brand name clients. Continually pushing boundaries, 360 Designs’ technical and creative expertise is regularly employed by top companies in the broadcast, tech and entertainment sectors, with customers including Google, AMD, MTV, PBS, Nvidia and Red Bull. Since 2015, the company has produced live VR broadcasts from The Oscars, SXSW, Copa America and a live concert for Sony Music. Their most recent innovation is the world’s first broadcast quality, live streaming VR drone.