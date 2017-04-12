G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Spring 2017 Business Content Management Software Grid report to help businesses make the best business content management technology buying decision. Google Drive, Box, Microsoft OneDrive for Business, SharePoint, Quip, Citrix ShareFile, and Hightail were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Dropbox Business and Egnyte were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Google Drive earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while SharePoint earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



Good got better, bad got worse – The highest-rated satisfaction metric for the Spring 2017 Grid for Business Content Management is Ease of Setup, with an 87% average rating. This is a slight improvement from the Fall 2016 Grid for Business Content Management, wherein Ease of Setup was among the highest-rated satisfaction metrics with an 86% average rating. The lowest-rated feature on the Spring 2017 Grid for Business Content Management is Product Going in Right Direction, which was given an average 79% rating. This is a slight decrease from the Fall 2016 Grid for Business Content Management, wherein average satisfaction for Product Going in Right Direction was rated 81%. Products in this category are improving what they do best, but fell short at turning around average satisfaction for one of the lower-rated features.

Reviewers rave – Multiple reviews on G2 Crowd listed ease of large file sharing as a positive feature across diverse Business Content Management tools. Many also noted the effects implementing a BCM solution had on their internal communication and capacity to collaborate. These products are connecting employees within their organizations and allowing them to work more efficiently.

Remote control – Of the 12 products appearing on the Spring 2017 Grid for Business Content Management, eight are verifiably deployed exclusively in the cloud. Appreciation for this characteristic is reflected in user reviews. Remote access to BCM tools aids professionals who need to work from home, in-transit, or from across the country.

About the Business Content Management Software Grid report:



The report is based on more than 1,759 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 26 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Business Content Management category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 150,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.