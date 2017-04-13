SAE Institute Los Angeles To Host IMSTA FESTA LA 2017

IMSTA FESTA returns to SAE Institute Los Angeles for the fifth consecutive year.

SAE Institute, in partnership with The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA), will host their fifth annual celebration of music technology known as IMSTA FESTA at its Los Angeles campus on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 11am – 6pm.

IMSTA FESTA is a one-day, free event that fosters learning, relationship building, and networking. The event is open to anyone with an interest in music of all genres and levels including professional, semi-professional, or amateur musicians, songwriters, music producers, audio engineers, music students, and educators.

The day’s exciting event features educational panel discussions, workshops, master classes, song critiques, and live vendor demonstrations. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with major industry professionals as well as gain valuable knowledge to enhance their music-making skills, access the latest music technology equipment, experience live interactive product demonstrations, participate in panel discussion, and learn about legal software use.

Los Angeles’ music community of notable music industry professionals, experts, innovators, and companies will gather under one roof at IMSTA FESTA to discuss and share their knowledge and perspective on the state of the music business, technology, and much more.

Dave Pensado, GRAMMY®-winning mix engineer and renowned education, is this year’s keynote speaker, and he is sure to deliver a speech that will add to the exciting and vibrant atmosphere at IMSTA FESTA LA.

Event Highlights:



Keynote address delivered by mix engineer, Dave Pensado (Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, Beyoncé, Elton John)

Educational panel sessions on the use of legal software, the state of the music industry, audio technology, and more

Song reviews performed by industry professionals

A chance to enter into the IMSTA FESTA 2017 songwriting competition, with a grand prize trip to Black Rock Studio in Santorini, Greece

Master classes presented by knowledgeable industry experts that will provide valuable tips and strategies on facets of the music industry

Interactive product demonstrations from audio equipment and software vendors

Networking with some of the biggest, brightest and best “heavy hitters” in the music industry, as well as music industry students and educators

The event will be held at SAE Institute’s Los Angeles campus at 6700 Santa Monica Boulevard on Saturday, May 13 from 11:00am – 6:00pm. Admission is free and open to the public with online registration at imsta.org.

