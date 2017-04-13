Vector Solutions Recognized for Award-Winning Company Culture

— Vector Solutions, the leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, public safety, IT and education fields, has again been recognized as one of the best place to work in the Tampa Bay area, largely for its outstanding company culture.

For the sixth year, Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces 2017 honors Vector Solutions on its list, which is an annual roundup of the very best organizations to work for in the region. This award comes on the heels of Tampa Bay Business Journal naming Vector Solutions and RedVector, the company’s founding brand, as a finalist for the ninth year on its Best Places to Work 2017 list, which is also published annually.

“We are very proud to be recognized by our peers and employees,” said Victoria Zambito, Senior VP of Product, Content and Communication. “Fostering a workplace environment that breeds connectivity, acceptance and advancement for all is a fundamental part of our values, and making sure our employees feel valued is a priority. This recognition is an extremely gratifying affirmation of our efforts.”

The qualifying lists are compiled based purely on employee opinions, which are gathered through surveys and evaluations by Quantum Workplace and WorkplaceDynamics. The employee surveys measure a variety of workplace elements, such as team engagement, effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits.

Vector Solutions has also been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Tampa Bay. The company strives to offer the best in performance support solutions and has achieved a high level of success via its in-house product development and content teams as well as its collaborations through recent mergers and acquisitions that bring together some of the best tools and learning platforms available in the continuing education and eLearning field today.

With such rapid growth, Vector Solutions has placed special focus on hiring and maintaining the very best talent and team members, those who understand the company mission and feel passionate about its pursuit. As Zambito explained, the first step to creating an award-winning work environment is undoubtedly its motivated, inspired employees.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions sets the standard for excellence in delivering online continuing education, training and performance support solutions to the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, as well as industrial, public safety and IT fields. Through its brands RedVector, TargetSolutions, LearnSmart, and Scenario Learning. Vector Solutions offers individual courses as well as and large-scale corporate training solutions via a state-of-the-art Learning Management System. With an online library exceeding 5,000 courses authored by more than 200 subject matter experts, Vector Solutions serves professionals and firms across the globe. The recipient of numerous community honors and industry awards, Vector Solutions was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, call 1-866-546-1212 or visit http://www.vector-solutions.com/.

