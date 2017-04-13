In addition to the great keynote speakers, there are events planned for young professionals, an award presentation, professional development seminars and more.

SAE International’s Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition has many exciting special events planned to participate in at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan from June 12-15, 2017. In addition to the great keynote speakers, there are events planned for young professionals, an award presentation, professional development seminars and more.

Young Professionals

The Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition will provide many networking and educational opportunities to students and young professionals (YPs). SAE International, along with INCE-USA, is committed to investing in the future workforce, and these activities provide valuable opportunity to learn from and network with fellow YPs and executives from major corporations within their industry of interest. This program is designed to inform, encourage, and motivate the leaders of tomorrow. The initiative is designed to help YPs transition into the “real world,” while providing solid leadership principles that they can carry throughout their career. As technology continues to change and critical issues are being resolved, these skills are more important now than ever. For more information or to register, please visit sae.org.

Forest R. McFarland Award Presentation

This award, to be presented June 14 at the keynote and awards luncheon, recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions toward the work of the SAE Engineering Meetings Board (EMB) in the planning, development, and dissemination of technical information through technical meetings, conferences, and professional development programs or outstanding contributions to the EMB operations in facilitating or enhancing the interchanges of technical information.

Established in 1979, this award is administered by the EMB and honors the late Forest R. McFarland who was himself an outstanding session organizer, a chairman of the Passenger Car Activity and a member of the EMB. Funding for this award is through a bequest by Mr. McFarland to SAE and consists of a framed certificate presented at an appropriate SAE event. Be sure to add this presentation to your agenda to learn more about this year’s recipient – Jianmin Guan.

Professional Development Seminars

In addition to the technical program, chat with the experts and workshops, this event also provides three seminars that will be offered on site at the conference.



Sound Package Materials for Vehicle Noise Control

June 15-16, 2017 | 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

This seminar starts with the fundamentals of NVH and sound quality related to sound package materials and discusses the importance of various noise sources impacting the development of sound package treatments in a vehicle. This course provides a detailed and thorough analysis of different classes of acoustical materials—how they differ from one another and the acoustical properties needed for optimum vehicle noise control. It also addresses new advances in acoustical materials the impact on vehicle acoustics. The course covers ways to evaluate the acoustical materials including tests measuring material, component, and vehicle level measurements.

Practical NVH Signal Processing Methods

June 15-16, 2017 | 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

This seminar helps you understand the foundation common to all NVH data acquisition equipment including digitizing, windows, aliasing, and averaging techniques; and common analysis functions including power spectrum, transfer function, and coherence. Fundamental concepts such as filtering, modulation, convolution, and correlation are addressed as well. The seminar also covers multi-input multi-output (MIMO) signal processing, array-based solutions for force identification, source and path characterization, and data visualization. Emerging concepts are briefly covered. Computer demonstrations, physical experiments, and case studies are used to illustrate real-world problems.

Introduction to NVH Aspects of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

June 15, 2017 | 8:30 am - 4:40 pm

While developing the NVH behavior of the vehicle is critical to satisfy customer expectations, it is also important to consider the influence of reduced exterior noise levels on pedestrian safety. This seminar introduces you to basic NVH principles and unique NVH challenges encountered in the development of HEV, ReEV, and EV including engine start/stop behavior, electric motor whine, driveline NVH, body structure, influence of noise from accessories, and sound quality development, as well as potential countermeasures.

To learn more about these programs, or to register, please visit sae.org/nvc.

