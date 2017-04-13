PossibleNOW has spent more than 15 years engineering the tools enterprise companies need to earn consent, manage preferences and maintain a single repository of customer data for demonstrable compliance

PossibleNOW, the leading provider of customer engagement and enterprise preference management solutions, today announced its platform and services address the unique consumer consent requirements of European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). With the deadline for compliance set for May 25, 2018, companies with employees, customers or goods for sale in the EU must act now to bring their marketing and customer contact operations into alignment with the far-reaching regulation.

“GDPR is simply the next step down the road to universal, unambiguous consent,” said PossibleNOW President and CEO Scott Frey. “Knowing that we’re entering the age of permission-only interaction between company and consumer, we’ve spent more than 15 years engineering the tools enterprise companies need to earn consent, manage preferences and maintain a single repository of customer data for demonstrable compliance.”

Adopted to strengthen data protection for individuals within EU countries, GDPR is designed to give people more control over their personal data, protect data from the risk of loss and unify regulatory privacy and data requirements within the EU. Central to the regulation is a high standard for consent and fines as great as 20 million euros or four percent of total worldwide annual revenue, whichever is larger.

MyPreferences, PossibleNOW’s enterprise preference management solution, enables prospects and customers to express and revoke their preferences at a granular level for maximum choice and drives adoption across the enterprise at every customer touchpoint.

In addition to PossibleNOW’s enterprise preference management and customer engagement services, GDPR-affected companies can utilize preparedness, governance, data management and assessment offerings from its wholly-owned subsidiary, CompliancePoint. A risk management company comprised of experienced auditors, consultants and policy experts, CompliancePoint directly engages with clients to operationalize compliance and data security. Collectively, PossibleNOW and CompliancePoint are one of the few organizations that offer both consulting services and technology for solving GDPR requirements. And we are proud to be included in Forrester Research’s August 2016 Vendor Landscape: Privacy-Support Providers for Marketers. For more information, call (855) 670-8780, email connect(at)compliancepoint.com or visit http://www.compliancepoint.com.

About PossibleNOW

PossibleNOW leverages powerful technology and industry-leading expertise to enable companies to listen to customers, remember what they like and dislike and respond in useful, personalized ways. It’s enterprise preference management platform, MyPreferences®, collects customer and prospect preferences, stores them safely and makes them available to any other system or application in the enterprise. PossibleNOW strategic services experts identify opportunities, plan technology deployments, design preference collection interfaces and position clients for a win. PossibleNOW is purpose-built to help large, complex organizations gain control over communications, mitigate compliance risk and reduce marketing expenses while improving customer experience and loyalty. For more information, call (800) 585-4888, email info(at)possiblenow.com or visit http://www.possiblenow.com.

About CompliancePoint

CompliancePoint delivers the governance, protections and assurances organizations need to succeed in an interconnected and data-driven world. CompliancePoint’s Information Security practice group helps organizations manage risk by providing compliance assessment, cyber security, and managed security services. CompliancePoint also offers these services for a wide range of industry and regulatory standards such as PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH, HITRUST, SSAE SOC, ISO 27001, FISMA/NIST, FedRamp. For more information, visit http://www.compliancepoint.com or call (855) 670-8780.

###