Comtrend, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadband communications equipment, announced today the availability of WifiXtend™, a new and innovative technology for Service Providers that allows simplified Wireless expansion when deploying Wireless Access Points.

WifiXtend™ is a software technology that allows one or more Access Points to be deployed without configuration. Access Points with WifiXtend™ will automatically duplicate the wireless security settings from the Comtrend gateway. This allows Service Providers to expand a customer’s wireless coverage at home or work by simply connecting the new Access Point to the gateway’s network. Technicians are not required to configure the devices or press any buttons, because the customer’s existing devices will instantly connect to the new, high power Access Point.

This new technology works in tandem with Comtrend’s ongoing commitment to TR-069, the management technology used by Service Providers to manage their vast networks. Using an Auto-Configuration System, or ACS, allows central management of all devices that adhere to the TR-069 standard, including Comtrend’s latest business-class Access Points. Remote upgrades, configuration changes, and traffic analysis, allow Service Providers to provide best-in-class service to their customers. Combined with WifiXtend™, Service Providers can easily deploy and manage their customer’s Wireless networks for quick resolution of the most common wireless support issues and calls.

The Vice President of Technology in Comtrend North America, Kuma Lin, comments, “We always strive to create new technologies and solutions to support the Service Provider. With WifiXtend™, we are revolutionizing the way that deployments are done today. Using a Comtrend gateway, Service Providers will be able to setup a wireless Access Point simply by connecting Ethernet and power. Once connected, the gateway provides the IP Address and WiFi configuration without additional effort. Today, a Service Provider would have to log in to the UI to configure the SSID and password which is both troublesome and time consuming.”

Comtrend continues to create new solutions for Service Providers and is on schedule to release its next installment in Q2, 2017.

Availability:

Comtrend’s availability of WifiXtend™ and TR-069-supported products vary based on individual models. Please contact your sales representative for more information or email NA.Sales(at)Comtrend.(dot)com

About Comtrend:

Comtrend, with more than 25 years of experience, has become one of the leading global providers of advanced networking solutions. Comtrend designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of networking equipment and software. Service providers, VARs, businesses and consumers look to Comtrend for broadband gateways, as well as the latest WiFi, Powerline, Coax and surveillance technologies. Comtrend remains committed to industry standards like G.hn for home networking, as well as interoperability and market-leading performance. People in businesses and homes around the world trust Comtrend to make their technology easier and more dependable. For more information, including Comtrend’s full lineup of networking solutions, please visit http://www.comtrend.com.