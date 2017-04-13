One of our biggest goals in implementing the brand transformation was to see new and renewed interest in U.S. franchising, and the global prototype has had an immediate impact on our work to grow the Tony Roma’s American store base.

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, announces the signing of a development agreement with Gem Hospitality, LLC, which will bring a new Tony Roma’s location to fans in South Florida, set to open November 2017. Not only does this historic agreement mark the first domestic deal signed in two years, but it also marks the first development agreement with a new franchisee since Tony Roma’s brand transformation and the October grand opening of the new global prototype in Orlando, Fla. Following intensive consumer research, the 2016 brand transformation included a complete overhaul of the restaurant environment, service approach and food and beverage offerings to meet the demands of today’s consumer.

“Since the opening of our global prototype in Orlando, we’ve seen incredible momentum in our discussions with new and existing franchisees,” said Stephen K. Judge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Romacorp, Inc. “One of our biggest goals in implementing the brand transformation was to see new and renewed interest in U.S. franchising, and the global prototype has had an immediate impact on our work to grow the Tony Roma’s American store base.”

While domestic franchise growth has been a monumental focus for the company, international growth has seen an impressive increase, as well. Tony Roma’s recently announced the signing of a development agreement that will bring the restaurant’s world famous ribs to Nicaragua for the first time in history. The company is also currently finalizing a deal for 15 additional restaurants in Spain, the first of which will be the 24th Tony Roma’s in the country and the 14th in the capital city of Madrid.

“We are thrilled to be part of such a historic development agreement for Tony Roma’s, a brand that has been the preeminent place for ribs for the last 45 years,” said Brian Vermeulen, Owner and Managing Member of Gem Hospitality, LLC. “Our location inside the Hilton Hotel at West Palm Beach Airport (PBI) means that fans traveling from all over the world, and those who are West Palm Beach residents, will now be able to enjoy Tony Roma’s world famous ribs and signature cocktails – an experience everyone should have the chance to delight in.”

This string of landmark announcements comes as Tony Roma’s celebrates its 45th birthday, an incredible milestone unmatched by any American casual dining restaurant chain. Since first opening its doors in Miami, Florida in 1972, Tony Roma’s has become one of the most globally recognized brands in the restaurant industry. With restaurants in more than 30 countries around the world, Tony Roma’s continued growth has established the brand as the largest casual dining chain in the world specializing in ribs.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 150 restaurant locations in more than 30 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 45 years ago in North Miami, Florida. Tony Roma's is also proud to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (http://www.cnfl.wish.org), one of the world's leading children's charities, in an effort to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses across Central and Northern Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 981-0586 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.