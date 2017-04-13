The children enjoy creating and building with a variety of materials and these will support their learning through creative play and develop gross motor skills.

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks that encourage child-directed free play, announces its sixth winner of their most popular program called Submit To Win! With a total of 15 Big Block Sets awarded, plus two other significant prize levels, schools and family centers continue to have numerous opportunities to participate and win in this unparalleled program.

Edna C. Stevens Elementary School joins previous winners Air Zoo, Genesee Intermediate School District, Marshall Area YMCA, Middletown Recreational Center and Rita Miller Elementary School as proud recipients of the sixth Submit To Win Big Block Set. Educator Maureen Mandeville says, “We are so excited that our Early Childhood Learning Program has won a set of the Big Blue Blocks! The children enjoy creating and building with a variety of materials and these will support their learning through creative play and develop gross motor skills. We are very appreciative to get the opportunity to use these wonderful building blocks and know they will get much use. Thank you again!”

Dave Krishock, President & CEO of Imagination Playground was excited to hear that another deserving elementary school had won this week’s drawing. “It’s wonderful to hear that our blocks will be put to good use as part of the school’s Early Childhood Learning Program. Giving children opportunities to build, create and develop new skills are what Imagination Playground is all about! As we near the second half of the contest, we hope that even more organizations will take advantage of this opportunity. This contest will not be duplicated, so don’t miss out!”

With the Edna C. Stevens Elementary win, there are only nine more weekly chances to win an Imagination Playground Big Block Set. The Big Block Set prizes are drawn randomly, once a week, through the end of May. Schools and family centers have additional opportunities to win including five Big Block Play Dates. Organizations are encouraged to enter multiple times to increase their chances of winning. With no restrictions on the number of times participants may enter the contest, there is nothing to lose!

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children's intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children's museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children's hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

