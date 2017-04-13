TitanTV, Inc.’s MediaStar Scheduler Integrates With Strata AExpress

TitanTV, Inc. and Strata announced today the integration of MediaStar scheduler with Strata’s TV sales solution, AExpress. The collaboration between TitanTV, a top software and information provider to the broadcast industry, and Strata, the Comcast-owned leader in media buying and selling software, allows a station’s program schedules to flow from MediaStar directly into Strata’s systems.

The integration of schedule data into Strata allows sales teams to have more accurate programming data for creating ad campaigns as far as five quarters into the future. This also eliminates the costly and error-prone double entry of programming data, while ensuring the schedules in both tools are identical.

“Strata’s ongoing mission is to create adaptable solutions for our clients and agencies, even if that includes their work with other vendors within our ecosystem. We are very proud that our partnership with TitanTV is a continuation of our long history of working to solve our clients’ needs,” said Mike McHugh, senior vice president of Media Sales & Electronic Delivery for Strata. “Partnering with TitanTV has delivered real efficiencies for Nexstar stations and we are excited to see our clients benefit.”

“The integration with Strata exemplifies our mission of providing Centralized Programming Data through MediaStar,” said Heidi Steffen, SVP of Sales & Marketing for TitanTV, Inc. “The integration will provide more efficient workflows for stations, eliminating double entry of data.”

About TitanTV, Inc.

TitanTV is the foremost online software and information provider to the broadcast industry. The company’s powerful tools allow broadcasters to maintain their stations' schedules more efficiently. TitanTV’s corporate website may be viewed at: http://titantvinc.com. Its broadcaster-centric products include MediaStar Scheduling, Contract Management Edition, PSIP Data Services, TitanTV Guide & Data Services, STELA Compliance Tool and more.The company also maintains the consumer sites TitanTV.com, a free online television guide, and AntennaWeb.org, a site that informs consumers how to choose the correct outdoor antenna to receive the available off-air channels from local broadcasters. More information about TitanTV and its products and services is available at info(at)titantv(dot)com.

About Strata

Strata empowers clients to buy and sell all media types including cable, broadcast, newspaper, radio, outdoor and digital advertising mediums. On average, over $50 Billion in advertising dollars flow through Strata systems per year. As the system of choice for over 1,200 agencies in the United States, Strata provides media technology that enables organizations to lead rather than react to industry developments. By transforming the way advertisements are placed and tracked, Strata adds a new level of transparency to campaigns that is necessary in the ever-evolving media world. Strata is a Comcast Platform Services company. For more information, visit http://www.gotostrata.com.