Edge Hosting, a leading managed service provider focused on secure and compliant business outcomes, today announced the successful and exception free completion of an annual Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) 16 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance audit. Assessed by auditors from CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), this certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to the highest compliance standards of operational excellence for its customers and partners.

“The SSAE 16 is the gold standard within the industry and an integral part of our business model and security offering. This is Edge’s third consecutive exception free report, which is a clear and convincing signal to our current and prospective clients that Edge takes the operation and management of cyber security seriously. Cyber security is a key strategic initiative across industries and safeguarding data is of paramount importance to our customers. This is especially the case for our clients in industries with high levels of regulatory scrutiny,” said Mark Houpt, Chief Information Security Officer, Edge Hosting.

SOC 2 standards are based on the proven SysTrust-derived standards of Availability, Security, Confidentiality, Privacy and Processing Integrity. The SysTrust service is an assurance service that was jointly developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CICA).

The audit encompassed “the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls,” over all of Edge Hosting’s cloud and managed services. Specific areas of testing included risk management, monitoring, access controls, network and system operations, change management, security policies and procedures, and overall security design and effectiveness.

About Edge Hosting

Edge designs, operates, and simplifies secure and compliant IaaS and PaaS Managed Cloud Hosting that delivers comprehensive operational coverage of controls for FedRAMP, HIPAA, PCI, SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type 2 and EU Privacy Shield Framework. Edge’s services include Compliance Architecture & Audit Support, Cloud Migration & Design, AWS Managed Services, and Secure Federal/Healthcare Hybrid Clouds.

Our mission is to be the easiest partner to host business critical, secure, and compliant web sites and applications. With a relentless focus on our customers, Edge improves business outcomes by leveraging more than twenty years of experience in highly regulated industries including government, financial services, and healthcare.

For more information about Edge Hosting, please visit http://www.edgehosting.com.