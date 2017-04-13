Panama City Beach's Newest Hotel Gives Away 5 Night Stay

“We can’t wait for everyone to come out and join us for the summer vacation season."

Panama City Beach’s newest hotel to open on the sugar white sandy beaches is giving away a free stay. The all new Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Panama City Beach is set to open May 4th, and is giving away a complimentary 5 night stay for up to 6 people in a Gulf Front Corner Suite including breakfast, lunch, and beach chairs.

The Brand-New Beach Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes is now open and excepting entrees! This beach vacation giveaway is an exciting way for one lucky winner to experience the sand, the waves, and all the great new amenities that the Holiday Inn Express & Suites has to offer.

This all-new 147 room hotel right on the Gulf of Mexico will likely be a home away from home for many during the busy vacation season.

“We can’t wait for everyone to come out and join us for the summer vacation season. With the spacious modern guest rooms, a lazy river, beach-style entry pool, beachside bar & grill, and of course, the free Express Start Hot Breakfast… this place will be hard to beat for a family hotel on Panama City Beach,” says Philip Colvin, Director of Marketing for the Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites is an exciting new addition to the hotel options on Panama City Beach and will run the Brand-New Beach Vacation Giveaway sweepstakes until May 4th with the winner to be announced on May 5th. Guests can enter the contest daily for even more chances to win! For more information on this great beachside hotel, or the vacation giveaway, visit http://www.hiexpresspcbeach.com or call 855.232.3438.