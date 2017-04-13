CampusLogic

The University of California, Davis, is the latest university to partner with CampusLogic to use the company’s innovative financial aid platform to increase accessibility for students, reduce borrowing, and drive down the cost of financial aid administration.

“Our mission is to support students and their families throughout the financial aid process, which is often complex and time-consuming,” said Deborah Agee, Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships at UC Davis. “Students need clear, personalized information to make decisions about how to pay for college. We believe technology can help our advisors spend less time on paperwork and more time providing one-on-one advising to guide students through the process.”

Designed for today’s college students, nearly 90% of whom own smartphones, CampusLogic enables students to complete important financial aid documents, understand the true cost of college, and make better borrowing decisions, all via their mobile device. Central to the platform is StudentForms, which automates critical documents including FAFSA verification, SAP appeals, professional judgements, and c-code resolution. Financial aid offices also use CampusLogic to communicate with students via text, decreasing the cycle time and improving the student experience.

UC Davis made the CampusLogic platform available for students and financial aid administrators earlier this year. A member of the University of California system, the institution serves nearly 37,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Three-quarters of UC Davis undergraduates receive some form of financial aid.

“The financial aid team at UC Davis is incredibly passionate about communicating with and responding to the needs of their student body,” said Gregg Scoresby, CEO of CampusLogic. “We look forward to working with them to help streamline and clarify the financial aid process for students and their parents.”

Hundreds of colleges and universities currently use CampusLogic to boost financial aid completion rates, reduce the administrative costs of financial aid, and provide a positive student experience. Financial aid and enrollment offices report that CampusLogic has increased financial aid completion rates by more than 5% and decreased the cost of financial aid administration.

