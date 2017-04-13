Larson Electronics LLC Releases New Golight Stryker Wireless Spotlight

Golight Stryker wireless remote control spotlight The great thing about these Golight Stryker wireless spotlights is that you can power your navigation lights and the spotlight from one socket.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new Golight Stryker wireless remote control spotlight (GL-30004-S-E) to be added to its expanding catalog of products today. This wireless spotlight is compact, portable and suitable for outdoor and marine applications where rugged weather conditions might be present.

The 36-watt LED module on this Golight Stryker wireless spotlight is capable of reaching over 900 feet in distance and is controlled by a weatherproof, wireless remote with pan/tilt control. This Golight operates on low, 12V DC voltage and is supported by a Perko/bow stanchion mount system with red/green running lights. The robust lamp on this spotlight features a 6000K color temperature and a beam that is effective to the far end of its reach, producing enough illumination to read a book at 900 feet. When used on boats and other water-based vessels, navigation lights can be ran independently from the remote control spotlight.

This Golight Stryker spotlight supports remote control operation, which enables users to rotate the light 370 degrees with a hard stop and adjust vertical tilt up to 135 degrees. Remote operation is provided by one hand-held wireless remote controller that operates over a radio frequency of 433 MHz or a single dash remote. This remote comes with an internal 12V battery with a one year lifespan, and a single red LED to indicate remote control activity. The remote controller has a range of 100 feet and will operate through walls, within structures and inside vehicles. It can be programmed by the user to operate one or several lights simultaneously.

"The great thing about these Golight Stryker wireless spotlights is that you can power your navigation lights and the spotlight from one socket," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. "This eliminates the need for a second power source, as well as, having to choose between which lights to run."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.