Periodontists Dr. John Paul Gallardo and William P. Lamas will be hosting their next study club in Miami, FL for Dental ED on May 4, 2017 at CIBO Wine Bar in Coral Gables, FL. The educational event will bring together some of the area’s most respected dentists in restorative and general dentistry. The May study club will begin with dinner and social hour at 6pm and the presentation will start at 7 p.m.

Once a quarter, Dr. Gallardo and Dr. Lamas host the Miami Study Club to bring the latest innovations in dentistry to South Florida. Both Dr. Gallardo and Dr. Lamas are authorized periodontists to provide continuing education to other dentists. This course’s objectives include learning to combine composites and veneers to preserve dentin, rubber dam placement, difficult case studies, and a conservative approach in management. The course is also designed to stress the essential value of breaking infection at all levels so that doctors attending can return to their offices equipped with practical infection control in the dental setting.

“This platform for collaborating with our colleagues allows us to share pearls of wisdom with each other in an intellectually safe and trusting environment,” said Dr. Gallardo. “This ultimately leads to better patient care, improvement, and the evolution of even the most time-proven treatment strategies.”

The Miami Study Club is part of Dental ED, an international organization that brings together a wide range of dental professionals to further their education. Each session starts with the latest in dental technologies, trends, and research. Dental ED was launched in 2004 and has become a leader in dentistry training and education by offering study club courses to professionals around the world. Using advances in technology, teach session connects educators to dentists using interactive-web conferencing technology.

Dr. Gallardo and Dr. Lamas bring patients from all over the world more than 25 years of experience in the field of implant dentistry and periodontics. Dr. Gallardo attended the University of Miami, New York University, and Boston University. Dr. Lamas is an alumnus of Barry University, the Florida College of Dentistry, and Baylor College of Dentistry-TAMUS. Both doctors are highly respected in the fields of periodontics and implant dentistry. The office offers patients, laser periodontal therapy, dental implants, sedation dentistry, the innovative All-on-4®, as well as gummy smile correction and wisdom teeth removal.

The upcoming study club will be held at CIBO Wine Bar, located at 45 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. Dinner and social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the educational presentation will follow at 7 p.m. Attending doctors will be awarded with 7.75 continuing education credits. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by contacting Amelia Gonzalez at Amelia(at)miamiperio(dot)com or calling 305-447-1447.