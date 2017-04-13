I've been really impressed with the partnership between Access and MEDITECH. You can tell that they have worked together to create a streamlined integration between their products.

Access today announced that Freeman Health is enhancing the patient experience and speeding registration with its paperless eForms on demand and electronic signatures solution.

Previously, Freeman Health printed multiple paper forms for each new or returning patient who presented to the front desk. The patient then filled in each one and signed it, after which the registrar would scan the forms into the electronic health record. This was a time-consuming, manual process.

With the Access system, a Freeman staff member registers the patient in MEDITECH’s EHR, and the Access system automatically generates the required forms with a lot of information pre-filled. The patient then simply completes and electronically signs the forms, which are then automatically routed into their electronic chart in MEDITECH.

“My personal motivation is to improve our engagement with patients plus reduce their wait times and stress,” said Freeman Health CIO Skip Rollins. “So, if we can apply technology to the workflow that results in the patient’s experience being more pleasant or less frustrating we’re going to do that every time. Using Access, MEDITECH and some of our other vendors, we’re making that patient experience a more streamlined, organized and efficient process.”

The benefits don’t end with the patient, but also extend to Freeman’s registration team.

“Being paperless is a big deal for our registrars,” said Julie Akins, business analyst at Freeman Health. “Having all the forms in an electronic format and eliminating the need to shuffle all that paperwork is a really big win for them. Now that we have the Access solution, registrars don't have to print the forms out, have the patient sign them, and them scan them back into the system. The patient just signs the forms electronically and they go right into their record.”

One of the reasons that the registration process now runs so smoothly is the tight integration between Access’s eForms system and MEDITECH’s EHR.

“I've been really impressed with the partnership between Access and MEDITECH,” Akins said. “You can tell that they have worked together to create a streamlined integration between their products. The partnership between companies has really benefited us as the end user.”

Freeman Health previously worked with another eForms provider but are glad that they switched to Access.

“From a leadership perspective, I would tell you that it was a much less stressful experience for me and the staff in IT to put Access’s product in place than what we went through with our previous vendor,” Rollins said. “Access came in at a point when we were working on a really time-sensitive, critical project and we needed something to happen in a good way. We saw an opportunity to engage with Access and we’re very happy we made that decision.”

