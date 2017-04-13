Isleta Resort & Casino announces $40 million renovation plan The new design will enhance the overall product we currently offer to our valued guests, while also showcasing our history and heritage.

The next 18 to 24 months will bring big changes for Isleta Resort & Casino, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The resort has announced a $40 million renovation, including an expanded and redesigned casino floor, new concert venue, added food and beverage options, increased retail space, and much more.

“The new design will enhance the overall product we currently offer to our valued guests, while also showcasing our history and heritage,” said Pueblo of Isleta Governor J. Robert Benavides.

Having recently marked its 30th year in operation, construction at the Resort is set to start in April of 2017, and will begin with an updated main entrance. Isleta Resort & Casino is entirely focused on enhancing the overall guest experience from the moment they arrive.

The casino floor will be entirely redesigned, with a lighter and brighter feel, including clear sightlines for a more comfortable gaming experience. The casino’s long-standing tradition of Bingo will be updated with an entirely new and exclusive Bingo facility.

Isleta’s fine dining restaurant will have a gorgeous new entrance from the porte cochère and a redesigned entrance from inside of the casino. Additionally, Isleta is excited to announce the creation of a food court, featuring a wide array of dining options, including a full-service restaurant. If guests are staying overnight, they will be greeted with upgrades in the Hotel and Spa, as well.

Guests seeking entertainment will be treated to a redesigned Isleta Showroom, dedicated entirely to entertainment. Further, Triple Sevens Saloon, which has seen an increasing popularity over the recent years, will be expanded to nearly four times its original capacity! Guests will find a new bar, expanded dance floor, and even a mezzanine area where they can overlook the dance floor or the casino.

“Isleta Resort & Casino believes this is the perfect time to take on this substantial project. We are able to offer our guests a one of a kind experience, with the full support from the Isleta Pueblo Administration, as well as the surrounding community. This exciting transformation will also take us to the next level of “Where the Fun Begins,” said Isleta Resort & Casino CEO Harold Baugus.