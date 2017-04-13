Boyer’s Coffee Named the Proud Coffee Partner of the Colorado Rockies

Boyer's Coffee is the Proud Coffee Partner of the Colorado Rockies Tried-and-true local fans know both Boyer’s Coffee and the Rockies to be quintessential Colorado brands.

Two Classic Colorado Brands Have Come Together to Properly Caffeinate Fans.

Swing, sip, repeat! Boyer’s Coffee, known for its deep Colorado roots for more than 50 years, has been officially named the coffee partner of the Colorado Rockies. Boyer’s will serve as the exclusive coffee vendor at Coors Field, serving a special Rockies Roast throughout the stadium, in addition to a few other selections of Boyer’s customer favorites, such as Rocky Mountain Thunder, DenverBlend, and Kona Blend.

“Partnering with the Rockies is a natural fit, as we infuse Colorado pride into every single cup,” said Jason Barrow, Co-owner of Luna Gourmet, Boyer’s parent company. “Tried-and-true local fans know both Boyer’s Coffee and the Rockies to be quintessential Colorado brands.”

Boyer’s Coffee, located in the iconic historical Old Schoolhouse Café at 73rd & Washington in Denver, is family-owned and operated, and proudly part of the Luna Gourmet Coffee & Tea Company family of brands. Luna Gourmet is dedicated to great coffee, serving our coffee communities and making a positive impact globally through coffee.

“Boyer’s Coffee and the Colorado Rockies are a perfect match, offering fans the very best high-altitude, slow roasted coffee on the market,” said Douglass Barrow, Co-owner of Luna Gourmet. “Watch for upcoming contests, merchandise, cold brew coffee and more – we have a lot of ideas brewing.”

“This Colorado-crafted partnership is a tremendous win in our book,” added Walker Monfort, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships of the Colorado Rockies. “We are very excited to bring Boyer’s on board as a sponsor of the club and an outstanding coffee choice for our fans.”

The Proud Coffee Partner of the Colorado Rockies, Boyer’s Coffee is proudly served on Frontier Airlines and is available across the country at over 400 Taco John’s® restaurants. Boyer’s Coffee is also in a majority of Colorado-area grocery stores and participating Texas H-E-B locations. Our Roastery coffee shop is at 73rd & Washington in Denver, and now in the club level Boyer’s Cafe at Coors Field. Visit Boyer’s Coffee to locate the nearest retailer or purchase directly from our online store.

About Boyer’s Brand Coffees

Since 1965, the Boyer’s Coffee brand has been built on flavorful coffees using the best 100 percent Arabica coffee beans from around the world. It has pioneered and perfected roasting coffee at high altitude to deliver a smooth, fresh and extraordinary experience. Learn more at http://www.boyerscoffee.com.

About Luna Gourmet Coffee & Tea Company

For over 20 years, Luna Gourmet Coffee & Tea Company has been committed to great coffee, tea and cocoa while remaining socially responsible throughout the process. As the largest family-owned roaster in Colorado, our brands include Boulder Organic Coffee, Luna Roasters, Boca Java and Boyer’s Coffee. We are sold in grocery stores, restaurants, cafes and online. Luna Gourmet’s diverse line-up of products includes proprietary blended roasts, flavored coffee, and imported coffee beans from more than 40 different origins around the globe. Luna Gourmet also offers extra fancy loose leaf teas and fine sipping cocoas. Visit Luna Gourmet and click “shop.”