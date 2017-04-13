Nearly one year away from the regulation going into effect, interest in the GDPR is rightfully at an all-time high.

AvePoint, a leading provider of data protection solutions, announced today that it is a Gold Sponsor of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Global Privacy Summit 2017, which takes place from April 18-20 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Throughout the event, AvePoint will deliver advice and share technology solutions to effectively prepare for the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Cyber Readiness.

The GDPR marks the beginning of significant changes to how companies doing business in Europe manage and process personal data. It will impact organizations’ privacy compliance programs as well as IT systems and infrastructure. In addition to working closely with customers worldwide to prepare for the legislation, AvePoint has partnered with the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL) at Hunton & Williams, LLP, a global privacy think tank, to publish the first-ever global benchmark report for the GDPR. IAPP Global Privacy Summit attendees can visit the AvePoint team throughout the event to obtain a copy of the report.

Discussion on GDPR Preparedness and Implementation Strategies

At 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, April 19, AvePoint and CIPL will be joined by industry privacy leaders for a panel entitled “Benchmarking Global Readiness for the GDPR.” Participants will discuss the impact of the GDPR on global organizations and share implementation strategies. The session will cover the results of the GDPR global survey by CIPL and AvePoint, benchmarking the current state of readiness for and awareness of the GDPR. Prominent GDPR topics to be covered throughout the panel include consent, legitimate interest, data portability, profiling, privacy impact assessments, Privacy by Design, Data Protection Officers, privacy management programs, data breach reporting, and transfers outside the EU. The panel will feature AvePoint Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Dana Simberkoff, CIPL President Bojana Bellamy, Pfizer CPO Patrice Ettinger, and MasterCard Chief Information Governance and Privacy Officer JoAnn C. Stonier.

AvePoint-Sponsored Women Leading Privacy Panel

At 2pm ET on Wednesday, April 19, AvePoint is sponsoring a special Women Leading Privacy panel entitled “Building a Pathway to Board Leadership.” While the field of privacy has organically developed into an industry where women and men are equally represented, women remain underrepresented in leadership positions such as board membership. The panel will bring together top thinkers in leadership development to share critical skills for building a path towards board leadership. Tips shared throughout the discussion are designed to apply to all aspirational members of the privacy industry, regardless of gender identity. The panel will be moderated by Schellman EVP Avani Desai and feature Korngold Consultation CEO Alice Korngold and Women in the Boardroom CEO & Founder Sheila Ronning.

AvePoint Customer Panel on Privacy Impact Assessments Moderated by IAPP

At 8am ET on Thursday, April 20, a panel of AvePoint customers will speak about their use of the AvePoint Privacy Impact Assessment System (APIA), exclusively distributed by the IAPP. The session, entitled “How Automating PIAs Worked for Me,” will feature presentations on the real-life implementation of APIA for privacy impact assessments – a requirement under the GDPR – and help attendees better understand how the free solution can work for their organization. The session will be moderated by IAPP Content Director Sam Pfeifle and feature a panel that includes dotmailer CPO James Koon, H3 Solutions Business Development Manager Lisa Ruff, and Accenture Federal Services Senior Manager Mack Sigman.

Visit Booth 46 for AvePoint’s Latest Compliance and Risk Management Solutions

Throughout the IAPP Global Privacy Summit, attendees can visit AvePoint at booth 46 to discuss topics around data security, compliance, risk management, and privacy as well as receive live demonstrations of AvePoint’s compliance management solutions.

“Nearly one year away from the regulation going into effect, interest in the GDPR is rightfully at an all-time high,” said Dana Simberkoff, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer at AvePoint. “Together with our partners at CIPL and other leaders in the field of privacy, we look forward to delivering the results of our research on how organizations are preparing as well as sharing strategies and solutions designed to help companies come into compliance before it’s too late. We are also proud to sponsor the event’s Women Leading Privacy meeting, which is sure to be inspirational for all who attend.”

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the Microsoft Cloud expert. Over 15,000 companies and 5 million cloud users worldwide trust AvePoint to accelerate the migration, management, and protection of their Office 365 and SharePoint data. AvePoint’s integrated cloud, hybrid, and on-premises software solutions are enhanced by 24/7 support and award-winning services. Organizations across six continents and all industries rely on AvePoint to ease transition to the Microsoft Cloud, increase IT administrator productivity, and satisfy governance and compliance objectives.

A three-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 six times and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ five times. AvePoint is a Microsoft Global ISV Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Collaboration and Content, and a US Government GSA provider via strategic partnerships. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is privately held and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.