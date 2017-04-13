Applied Delivers Advanced Insurer Connectivity with Applied Rater

Applied Systems today announced the latest capabilities of Applied Rater, the industry’s most accurate, cloud-based insurance quoting application for independent agencies. The latest release expands available lines of business and offers enhanced service capabilities, automated data prefill workflows, and tighter agency management system integration to deliver a better connected experience.

Applied Rater is a cloud-based insurance quoting application for U.S.-based independent agencies that automates rating workflows for more than 500 insurance carriers nationwide – the broadest coverage of any rating provider in the United States today. Applied Rater enables agencies to elevate their customer experience by providing a more timely, comprehensive and accurate quoting service across more personal lines of business.

Key enhancements include:



Enhanced security settings: Provides more robust password management through inactivity timeout and routine password change policies.

Addition of Usage Based Insurance (UBI) discount: Enables agents to enroll a policy or individual vehicle in participating insurers’ Telematics or Usage Based Insurance discount programs. The application enables agents to quote this type of policy across all carriers when entering in the client data – versus the individual insurer level – to further automate workflows.

Automated information lookup: Through a partnership with LexisNexis, allows users to auto-verify prospects and customers driving and dwelling information, ensuring accurate quotes, while reducing time spent manually managing these processes.

Enhanced usability between applications: Provides users of Applied Epic and Applied TAM the ability to push prospective policy information from the management system directly to the application form in Applied Rater; the updated application is then reflected back into the prospects file in Applied Epic and Applied TAM.

“Today’s consumer requires more coverage options and quicker service from insurance agents,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest capabilities of Applied Rater enable agents to access more markets and automate operations to provide the choice and timely service demanded by today’s connected consumer.”

