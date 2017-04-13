Applied Announces Alliance with LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Applied Systems today announced an alliance with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology for the insurance industry. This collaboration enables agencies to provide quicker and more accurate quotes with automated data prefill workflows in Applied Rater, the industry’s most accurate, cloud-based insurance quoting application for independent agencies.

“Customer demand for quick and efficient service continues to rise across all industries, including insurance,” said Drew Whitmore, senior director, Global Alliances, Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “We are pleased to collaborate with Applied Systems to enable agents to meet customer demand by enhancing quote speed, accuracy and improving the overall customer experience for auto and property quotes.”

Applied Rater is a cloud-based insurance quoting application for independent agencies that automates rating workflows for more than 500 insurance carriers nationwide – the broadest coverage of any rating provider in the United States today. Applied Rater enables agencies to elevate their customer experience by providing a more timely, comprehensive and accurate quoting service across more personal lines of business. The integration with LexisNexis® Data Prefill solutions for auto and property enables agents to expedite the quoting and underwriting process by using only a few customer data points to pre-populate insurance applications with driving and dwelling information, helping to ensure more accurate quotes, while reducing time spent manually managing these processes.

“Agents are continuously looking for opportunities to increase operational efficiency and provide better customer service,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “We are excited to work with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to further enable agencies to more effectively write business and provide an elevated customer experience for greater business growth.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

At LexisNexis Risk Solutions, we believe in the power of data and advanced analytics for better risk management. With more than 40 years of expertise, we are the trusted data analytics provider for organizations seeking actionable insights to manage risks and improve results while upholding the highest standards for security and privacy. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, USA, LexisNexis Risk Solutions serves customers in more than 100 countries and is part of RELX Group plc, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit http://www.lexisnexis.com/risk.