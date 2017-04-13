Pleasant Patient Prompts Ease Doctors' Revenue Recovery Efforts

Medical treatment can be painful, sometimes in more ways than expected. A single unpaid medical bill can drop a patient’s credit score by 100 points. In some cases, this is an unfortunate byproduct of medical treatment that neither the doctor nor patient would like to see, but can happen if patients are unable to remit their payments in a timely fashion. There are a variety of situations where the key to solving payment issues is improving communications between providers and their patients.

To ease the burden of the resources required to connect patients and providers with these valuable communications, PrognoCIS, a leading Electronic Health Records (EHR) software and revenue cycle management service, has formed a partnership with Transworld Systems. Inc. (TSI). They now offer a suite of services to reduce the volume of delinquent collections and encourage rapid resolution of past-due patient balances directly to the practice.

TSI’s programs deliver impressive 50-70% recovery results within 35 days by alternately sending reminder letters and making phone calls to patients, taking special care to maintain positive relations between the patient and the practice. This cost-effective, “soft collection” service allows the doctor to continue focusing on medical services. Patients who are contacted can then use their PrognoCIS patient portal to easily remit payment online. This team effort provides a more pleasant revenue collection experience and helps avoid impact to the patient’s credit report. This collaborative solution for medical providers reinforces a financially robust practice.

Any PrognoCIS member physicians using EHR and medical billing software or revenue cycle management services can engage TSI to accelerate patient contacts. TSI medical account resolution services will work for urgent care, pain management, family practice medicine, or any ambulatory practice.

TSI’s services are highly effective with a diplomatic approach that delivers the highest recovery of payments for medical services. This ensures that the provider’s relationship to the patient remains healthy, all for a small, flat fee to the physician.. TSI’s approach is as user-friendly as the PrognoCIS EHR software, and ensures that the patient-physician relationship is preserved as services are paid quickly and easily.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the leading provider of outsourced accounts receivable management and loan servicing solutions. TSI’s solutions accelerate cash flow, minimize risk, and improve operational efficiency.

For more information, visit http://www.tsico.com.

About Bizmatics:

Bizmatics, Inc. is the developer of PrognoCIS EHR software, medical billing, and revenue cycle management services. Bizmatics is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Learn more at http://PrognoCIS.com/medical-account-resolution-services, or follow PrognoCIS on twitter: @PrognoCIS