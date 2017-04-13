Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced that Ideas That Evoke® – a Madison-based social media, digital and PR agency serving clients in the beauty, lifestyle and luxury industries – has been named a finalist for the 2017 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award.

“At Ideas That Evoke, we work with a multitude of industry-leading brands to pioneer their social and digital strategies and make their brand voices heard in a fast paced and cluttered social landscape,” said Kelly Ehlers, Founder and President of Ideas That Evoke®. “We are thrilled to be a Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award finalist, and look forward to the continued growth of our agency in the coming year.”

The 2017 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards are designed to reward and recognize those individuals and organizations who play a key role in building great brands and products of world-class organizations.

“Our judges were clear that Ideas That Evoke® deserves recognition for their ability to drive tangible and quantifiable business results through the creative use of communications,” said Maria Jimenez, Director of the Business Intelligence Group. “On behalf of our staff and the judging panel we congratulate the entire team for their outstanding performance.”

Other 2017 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award winners include work from AMNHealthcare, ASTRSK PR, Bospar, Fingerpaint Marketing, IBM, Impartner, McBeard, and Vested. The judges of the program also named several finalists including AR|PR, Gabriel Marketing Group, GOLD PR | Social Media, VSC Consulting, Whereoware and Yoghurt Digital.

For more information on the 2017 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards visit https://www.bintelligence.com/pr-excellence/.

###

About Ideas That Evoke®

Ideas That Evoke®, a social media, digital and PR agency located in Madison, WI, was recently named the #325th Fastest Growing Private Company in America by Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5,000 List. The agency, founded by Kelly Ehlers in 2009, is rooted in solving business challenges through the innovative use of social media, influencer marketing and disruptive creative. To learn more about Ideas That Evoke®, visit http://www.IdeasThatEvoke.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business and award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.