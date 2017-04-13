"Organizations gain an edge using FHOOSH cybersecurity software certified to dramatically speed system performance..."

Cybersecurity software developer FHOOSH™, Inc., has created data protection technology that will deliver an unexpected upside for organizations and their users: fast performance that turns using cybersecurity into a competitive advantage. The resulting FHOOSH Cybersecurity Platform will “bake” protections in right away to effectively reduce the attack surface, and deliver strong yet unobtrusive security that will better safeguard data, simplify adherence to compliance requirements and significantly boost performance.

FHOOSH President and Co-founder Linda Eigner commented, “As the volume of valuable data continues to explode, current protection offerings can’t combat the scale and sophistication of cybercrime. At the same time, organizations often shy away from implementing strong cybersecurity because the potential performance impact creates friction between protecting their valuable data and maintaining their customer experience.”

“The Case for Protection From Data Inception,” a new FHOOSH white paper, explores how organizations no longer need to choose between security and performance. Now, they can learn more about securing data from the point of capture at the edge including Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, through transmission and into storage either on-premises or on a cloud of choice. They’ll gain an edge using software certified to dramatically speed system performance up to eight times faster than storing data with no protection at all.

“Securing data isn’t going to get any easier as billions more connected IoT devices, from drones and medical devices to cameras and ‘smart city’ sensors, come online,” noted Eric Tobias, FHOOSH CEO and co-founder. “Organizations will need to protect a vast amount of sensitive data generated by IoT sensors, and many may not have even basic security. They’ll look for heavyweight security software in a lightweight wrapper that is flexible enough to integrate with devices ranging from single-board computers to servers.”

FHOOSH will apply that flexibility to complete organizations’ cybersecurity checklists: Safeguarding data from the edge to the cloud, working with their mix of current and legacy systems, deploying easily and running with their choice of encryption algorithm (including FIPS 140-2 compliant

AES-256) to help future-proof their implementations.

“CISO Desk Reference Guide” co-author and whitepaper writer Bill Bonney said, “Securing data at capture with multiple protections would help address three major issues organizations face today: cloud migration, ransomware and compliance. FHOOSH software would enable fast migration of large data stores to the cloud. That same software could help companies recover from ransomware by enabling lightning-fast encrypted data archival to multiple data stores. And, because data is encrypted right away, it is never in a plain-text state and there are no transition points. For data that is subject to security and privacy requirements, compliance is “always-on,” which cuts compliance costs.”

For an overview of high-speed data protection from inception, download the white paper. For information about implementing FHOOSH cybersecurity in your organization, contact us.

FHOOSH, Inc. develops high-speed cybersecurity software solutions that protect data from inception, in transit and at rest at speeds certified up to eight times faster than storing even unencrypted data. FHOOSH delivers on the promise of “Faster Data, More Secure™” using patent-pending protections that fragment, disassociate, separately encrypt and then disperse data upon capture at the edge/endpoint through to the cloud for storage or archiving. The platform enables stronger data protection with faster performance, built-in threat detection, ransomware safeguarding and “always-on” compliance. With FHOOSH security built in from architecture to implementation, an unauthorized interception or breach nets only data “dust” instead of information diamonds. FHOOSH software easily integrates with both legacy and new technologies, and is the right option to secure data in any cloud, IoT or enterprise environment.