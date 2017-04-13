“Mock servers were a much-requested feature by our API developer community,” said Postman’s CEO and co-founder Abhinav Asthana. “Offering this service highlights Postman’s commitment to providing the support that developers need and deserve.”

Postman, provider of the most popular API toolchain available, today announced a new Mock Server feature for their Postman Pro product line. The solution is designed to enable engineering teams in split stack architecture environments to simulate a back-end server, allowing front-end and back-end developers to work independently, more accurately and more quickly.

Modern engineering teams are commonly separated into independent, front-end and back-end development stacks which communicate via API – the split stack. Throughout the development process, delays on either the front- or back-end teams can present a challenge - holding up dependent teams from completing their work efficiently. Postman's new Mock Servers will enable teams to simulate a back-end server, decoupling front-end and back-end development. This can speed development and testing and minimize time to market, without sacrificing quality and performance.

"To stay relevant, every tool used in enterprise development needs to continually update features, improve usability, and adapt to evolving development processes," said Julie Craig of Enterprise Management Associates. "Postman's mock service delivers on each of these promises, ensuring Postman will remain relevant in an increasingly API-driven world."

Front-end developers can use Postman’s Mock Server feature to simulate the API, without spinning up a back-end server or relying on an actual response from the endpoint. When both ends have been built, the front-end and back-end can once again be coupled and pass live data.

The benefits are demonstrable. With Postman's new Mock Servers, split stack teams can work in parallel, freeing up developers who were previously restrained by development dependencies. This workflow forces clear communication about how the client and server will interact, and enables isolated debugging.

“Mock servers were a much-requested feature by our API developer community,” said Postman’s CEO and co-founder Abhinav Asthana. “Offering this service highlights Postman’s commitment to providing the support that developers need and deserve.”

About Postman

Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by more than three million developers and 30,000 companies worldwide. Postman is an elegant, flexible tool used to build connected software via APIs—quickly, easily and accurately. Developers at industry-leading enterprises use Postman, which has offices in San Francisco, Bangalore and Austin. Postman is privately held, with funding from Nexus Venture Partners. Learn more at http://www.getpostman.com or connect with Postman on Twitter via @postmanclient.