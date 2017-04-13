Under the Litmus Free program, the core Litmus platform is now free to academics for non-commercial studies and trials.

Litmus Health, a clinical data science platform focused on health-related quality of life, today announced Litmus Free. Under the Litmus Free program, the core Litmus platform is now free to academics for non-commercial studies and trials. Researchers can apply for access to Litmus Free starting today.

Academic studies and trials often run at smaller scales, but still generate enough data to make manual patient data collection and management efforts cumbersome. Competing offerings are usually too expensive for academic research, or consume a disproportionate percentage of grant monies.

Litmus Free provides access to the company’s Android and iOS mobile apps, all off-the-shelf device and sensor integrations, the Litmus ePro library, and the Litmus Study Hub dashboard, all free of charge.

“Academic research paves the way to breakthroughs in industry and beyond,” said Daphne Kis, co-founder and CEO of Litmus Health. “Researchers should spend less time collecting data and more time actually working with it.”

The Litmus platform supports more than 200 data sources that describe patients’ behavior and environments. The platform also includes a library of freely-validated patient surveys. Novel data sources and premium royalty-based instruments can be added for a fee.

Litmus is configured to match each study’s unique protocol’s design, combining traditional validated surveys with patient-generated remote data streams. The result is a comprehensive indication of a patient’s health and quality of life at any point in time.

“The Litmus team traces its roots to academia. We’re researchers at heart,” said Dr. Sam Volchenboum, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Litmus Health. “We’ve seen firsthand the value that this kind of technology can have on trials of any size, and how that can transform research and outcomes from the earliest stages.”

Once data are collected, academic researchers use Litmus’ Study Hub to track each study’s progress and surface population-wide trends. Researchers can also view individual progress and adherence, as well as download bulk data for later analysis.

The Litmus platform meets the standards for collecting and storing data according to HIPAA regulations and is 21 CFR Part 11 compatible.

New research under the Litmus Free program will be on-boarded to the platform starting June 1. To complete your application today, please visit: http://bit.ly/LitmusFree.

Litmus Free includes:



Up to 100 enrollments

Up to 18 months of continuous usage

Up to 1 terabyte of data storage

Litmus Trial Companion iOS and Android mobile apps

Litmus Survey Library

200+ Litmus device and sensor integrations

Litmus Study Hub dashboard and administrative tools

Litmus Free does not include the company’s machine learning modules or workflows, which commercial clients use to align time series, interpolate and to look for correlations. The Litmus platform leverages techniques ranging from classic PCA and time series modeling to cutting-edge deep learning algorithms like convolutional neural nets and LSTMs.

More details about the Litmus Free program can be found here.

“At a time when NIH’s budget is in jeopardy and public grants are under siege,” said Kis, “the resources academics need to conduct research are harder to come by than ever. We are delighted to make our platform available to researchers in academia at zero cost.”

