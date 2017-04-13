American International Group, Inc. and agency Partners & Simons emerged as the big winners at the 14th annual Gramercy Financial Marketing Strategy Awards. Held last recently in New York City, the event honored excellence in strategy in financial services marketing.

At the ceremony, it was announced that AIG and Partners & Simons won Best in Category and Best of Show for its “Internet of Things” content partnership with The New York Times, which translated big data into digestible bites for customers and their businesses, and ultimately helped position the insurance company as a thought leader. Partners & Simons’ AIG work also won a Gramercy award in the Insurance Property & Casualty category for the “Internet of Things” campaign and the Mobile & Tablet category for its Zumobi Partnership.

“Strategy has never been as important in financial marketing as it is today,” Bill Wreaks, CEO of Gramercy Institute, explained. “Engaging financial clients and customers demands thoughtful planning and true expertise in today’s digital age. Those financial brands that are designing great strategies are delivering tremendous value to their financial firms and to all stakeholders.”

The awards event and a companion forum are held by the Gramercy Institute, the world’s largest network of senior marketers from leading financial brands.

“We’ve had the good fortune of working with AIG for the past nine years, and one of the great things about our partnership is that we continue to innovate,” said Partners & Simons President Andrew Pelosi. “Being recognized by the Gramercy Institute is a testament to the tireless work the team puts in to develop and execute strategies that drive the business forward.”

American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG’s core businesses include Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance as well as Other Operations. Commercial Insurance comprises two modules – Liability and Financial Lines, and Property and Special Risks. Consumer Insurance comprises four modules – Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance and Personal Insurance. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Partners & Simons

Founded in 1989, Partners & Simons is a brand communications and integrated marketing services firm with deep domain expertise in healthcare and financial services that creates communications to help people make the most important decisions in their lives. Fluent in digital and traditional communications—from online, mobile, and social media to direct mail, print, outdoor and broadcast advertising—the firm creates integrated marketing programs that connect with consumers and business-to-business buyers in meaningful, measureable ways.