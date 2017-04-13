Nellson's Marty Hudak-Roos, Vice President Quality and Food Safety As we prepare to open our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ontario, CA later this year, Marty & Jack’s expertise further strengthens Nellson’s solid foundation as the only full-service nutrition bar & powder provider in North America.

Nellson LLC, the leading full-service nutrition bar and powder provider in North America, recently announced the addition of Martha Hudak-Roos as Vice President Quality and Food Safety, with Jack Spallone joining as Senior Director of Corporate Purchasing.

Jamie Better, Nellson’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am happy to announce the addition of Martha (Marty) Hudak-Roos and Jack Spallone to Nellson’s management team. As we prepare to open our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ontario, California later this year, Marty and Jack’s expertise in their respective areas further strengthens Nellson’s solid foundation as the only full-service nutrition bar and powder provider in North America.”

Martha Hudak-Roos will oversee all of Nellson’s quality, food safety and regulatory activities, as well as serving as a member of Nellson’s Executive Leadership Team. Hudak-Roos brings more than 30 years of experience in Quality and Food Safety along with a demonstrated track record of success in the food industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Wagner College in Biology and Chemistry.

Jack Spallone will lead Nellson’s corporate procurement activities, while also working closely with the purchasing functions at the company’s manufacturing facilities. Spallone brings more than 12 years of proven industry expertise. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in Business Logistics.

About Nellson

Nellson, the leading full-service nutritional bar and powder provider in North America, is based in Anaheim, California, with production locations in California and Quebec. Founded in 1962, Nellson has over 50 years of diversified expertise in nutrition platforms for bars and powders, serving the wellness, performance, weight management, snack/breakfast, and functional market segments. Nellson offers technical capabilities, quality assurance, flexible production, research and development, and sales and marketing support. Nellson is owned by Kohlberg & Company, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, NY.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg & Company is a leading private equity firm specializing in middle market investing. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized seven private equity funds, through which it has raised over $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 30-year history, Kohlberg has completed 70 platform investments and well over 154 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value of over $10 billion. For more information, visit http://www.kohlberg.com.

Nellson LLC

5115 E. La Palma Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92807

Phone: 714.765.7000

Website: NellsonLLC.com