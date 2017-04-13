itSMF USA Logo I encourage companies and individuals to step back and take time to share the commitment and talent that is seen day to day. Share your accomplishments and be recognized in the industry for all that you do." Cathy Kirch, President

itSMF USA, a chapter of itSMF International and the premier independent professional organization and forum for IT Service Management professionals in the U.S., has opened the 2017 nomination period for the Next Generation of itSMF USA Awards.

The Next Generation of itSMF USA Awards celebrate and recognize success in service management in individuals, teams and Local Interest Groups/ Communities of Interest in a changing IT Eco-System.

Nominations are open for:

Service Management in Action Award: This award recognizes and celebrates excellence in Service Management (SM) relevance and business outcomes.

Contributor of the Year Award: This award recognizes and celebrates individual Service Management excellence and participation in the SM industry and itSMF.

LIG/CoI Excellence Award: There are three awards in this category which recognize Local Interest Groups (LIG)/Communities of Interest (CoI), specifically: High Performance LIG/CoI of the Year, Upstart LIG/CoI of the Year, and Sustained Performance LIG/Col of the Year.

The Awards Selection Committee will select two finalists for the Service Management in Action Award and the itSMF Contributor of the Year Award. Each of the four finalists will receive a FUSION 17 Conference Pass, a travel stipend of $1,000, and they will be invited to be introduced as Award Finalists during the FUSION 17 Conference. From the finalists, the Awards Selection Committee will choose one winner for each category. Winners for all three categories will be awarded and recognized during ceremonies at FUSION 17.

“The IT eco-system is changing rapidly. As the eco-system changes our employees, vendors and partners are changing right along with it. The ITSM Awards program is focused on recognizing individuals and teams that have made a difference to the IT community as well as to their business that they serve. I encourage companies and individuals to step back and take time to share the commitment and talent that is seen day to day. Share your accomplishments and be recognized in the industry for all that you do!” Cathy A. Kirch, itSMF President

FUSION 17 unites over 1,600 industry leaders and practitioners and will take place October 31-November 3, 2017 at the Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando, Florida.

For more information and to submit your nomination, please visit itSMF USA awards.