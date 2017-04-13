Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto earns three nominations in the 24th annual World Travel Awards. We’re thrilled to once again be in the running for the World Travel Awards, competing against the best of the best in the industry. -- Owen Perry, co-owner and president of Villa Group.

Serving as a nod to its ability to provide an unforgettable vacation experience, Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto has been nominated for the third year in a row by the 24th annual World Travel Awards, known as the Oscars of the travel industry.

With opportunities for relaxation, adventure, and discovery, Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto received nominations in two categories it took home last year - Mexico and Central America’s Leading Resort and Mexico’s Leading Beach Resort – as well as a new category – Mexico’s Leading Family Resort.

“We’re thrilled to once again be in the running for the World Travel Awards, competing against the best of the best in the industry,” said Owen Perry, co-owner and president of Villa Group. “It’s an honor to create unforgettable vacation experiences for our loyal guests on a daily basis, and even more so to be recognized by our industry for the memories we help create.”

Voting is open now until July 19, and the resort would be honored if past guests cast their vote in support of Villa del Palmar Loreto by voting in the following categories:



Mexico and Central America’s Leading Resort - http://bit.ly/2l6LdSG

Mexico’s Leading Beach Resort - http://bit.ly/2kTPCxc

Mexico’s Leading Family Resort - http://bit.ly/2nDiVAG

Both tourism consumers and travel professionals can register to log into the voting system, as winners are selected based on online votes. Votes cast by travel industry professionals will count as two votes.

Known for its breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez and boundless opportunities to quench guests’ wanderlust, the resort has grown from a hidden gem hideaway to a leader in its industry, offering modern amenities like a pre-arrival check in, personal concierge, roomy family friendly accommodations, keyless entry, and a new 7,400-yard Rees Jones-designed Danzante Bay Golf Course with a stunning Hole 17 that Jones called “one of the best in the world.”

A comprehensive program, the World Travel Awards serves to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. Awards are presented across three tiers – country, regional and world awards.

In addition to the World Travel Awards, the resort’s Sabila Spa has also been nominated as Mexico’s Best Resort Spa by the World 2017 Spa Awards, the sister program to the World Travel Awards. The World Spa Awards celebrates and rewards spa industry excellence and are awarded through a voting process similar to that of the World Travel Awards. To vote for Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto, visit the World Spa Awards website and vote between June 23 and October 13, 2017.

For more information on the resort, e-mail reservaciones.vdpl(at)vgloreto(dot)com, call 800.790.4187 or visit http://www.villadelpalmarloreto.com.

About Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto: Baja’s First Million Star Resort

Villa del Palmar at The Islands of Loreto is a luxury destination resort on the Sea of Cortez, off the eastern coast of the Baja peninsula overlooking Danzante Island (one of five in the region). Flanked by the rugged Sierra de la Giganta range, the Villa del Palmar is the first and only resort to occupy one of the Gulf of California's last virgin coastlines. The resort features 181 new, spacious, beautifully appointed Deluxe Ocean View, one, two and three bedroom Suites with terraces and stunning ocean and mountain views, timeshare options, four restaurants offering gourmet dining, an attentive English-speaking staff, five swimming pools, a 39,000 square-foot Sabila Spa and Wellness Center, two tennis courts, beautiful beaches, a private beachfront Danzante Bungalow and a mild and warm climate year-round.

Guests can enjoy PADI-certified SCUBA diving lessons and snorkeling tours in the protected indigo waters that explorer Jacques Cousteau once dubbed the “Aquarium of the World.” Outdoor adventurers can also experience tours of the nearby Coronado, Danzante and Del Carmen Islands atop an inflatable APEX boat, as well as swimming, world-class fishing aboard the “Mad Dash” tournament boat, paddle boarding, kayaking, whale watching and mountain biking. With shuttle service priced at $5 per person round trip, guests can explore the historic town at the Islands of Loreto and visit the 1697 mission that made the town famous. The area is also known for its wildlife, including the 900 species of fish off the coast and in an area that has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the second largest National Marine Park. Hotel perks include a spa and fitness center, massages, salsa dance lessons and movie nights for children. Travelers can take a short flight from LAX on Alaska Airlines or from Calgary, Canada aboard WestJet, Canada’s most-preferred airline, to the Islands of Loreto.

The resort was named the 16th best resort in Mexico by Trip Advisor. In 2015, Travel Weekly magazine recognized the Islands of Loreto with a 2015 Silver Magellan Award in the Adventure Destination category. Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto was also recognized as Mexico’s Leading Beach Resort in the 22nd annual World Travel Awards.

Stay up-to-date on the latest happenings by following the resort on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/villadelpalmarattheislandsofloreto/) or Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter as @VilladelPalmarL.