Updating verification equipment to the latest Microscan technology will help users ensure compliance, deliver improved barcode quality, and maximize return on investment.

Microscan, a global leader in barcode, machine vision, verification, and lighting technology, has launched a trade-up program for its LVS-9510, LVS-9570, and LVS-9580 verifiers in the Americas Region (North America, Central America, and South America). Any ISO, AIM, or GS1-compliant verifier in good working order is eligible for this trade-up program. The program takes place from April 10th to August 31st, 2017. During this time, Microscan will offer a $500 cash rebate on any Microscan LVS-9510, LVS-9570 or LVS-9580 verifier for each eligible verification device returned to Microscan.

Verification measures the quality of a 1D barcode or 2D symbol according to quality guidelines determined by various standards organizations. Microscan’s barcode verifiers are embedded off-line solutions that include camera, software, and precision illumination specifically designed for the verification of 1D/2D codes and direct part marks (DPM) to ISO/IEC standards. Microscan’s verifiers are fully integrated solutions designed for accurate, reliable verification to application standards such as GS1, HIBCC, MIL-STD-130N, ISO/IEC TR 29158, and ISO/IEC 15415/15416. This program will lower the threshold for users to upgrade their verification equipment to the latest standards, to ensure compliance, and to manage symbol quality with Microscan’s powerful and easy-to-use verification and inspection technology.

The LVS-9510 is ideal for stationary desktop verification, the LVS-9570 is designed for verification of larger 1D and 2D symbols, and the LVS-9580 offers complete mobility in an ergonomic handheld design. LVS-95XX-series verification software grades symbols against GS1 and ISO/IEC barcode quality standards, and offers detailed analytical tools for verification, reporting, and quality diagnostics. All LVS-95XX-series verifiers are 21 CFR Part 11 compliance-ready.

For more details, or for terms and conditions of the program, visit http://info.microscan.com/tradein-lvs-amer.

About Microscan

Microscan is a global leader in barcode reading, machine vision, and verification technology, serving a wide range of automation and OEM applications. Founded in 1982, Microscan has a strong history of technology innovation that includes the invention of the first laser diode barcode scanner and the Data Matrix symbology. Today, Microscan remains a leader in automatic identification and inspection with extensive solutions ranging from barcode reading, tracking, and traceability to complex machine vision measurement, guidance, barcode verification, and print quality grading.

As an ISO 9001:2008-certified company recognized for quality leadership in the U.S., Microscan is known and trusted by customers worldwide as a provider of high-quality, high-precision products. Microscan is a part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company.

Microscan Contact

Corporate Headquarters, U.S.

Natalia Debalchuk, Marketing Coordinator

+1 425-203-4873; ndebalchuk(at)microscan(dot)com