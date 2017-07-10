The temperatures at which glass transition and melting occur define the usable temperature range of manufactured parts and are important for defining processing conditions. In addition to typical application examples and common instrumentation, the webinar will review thermoplastics basics and detail the events thermal analysis can measure in research and quality-control settings.

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to present a new live webinar, Thermal Analysis of Thermoplastics, on Thursday, July 27th, 2017. The English-language presentation, offered three times to allow participation from around the globe, will showcase thermal analysis as a useful technique for characterizing thermoplastics.

Thermoplastics are used for many products because of their unique properties, low weight, attractive price and recycling potential. Because they soften with heating, thermal analysis is an excellent tool for characterizing their behavior. Provided they do not decompose, they can be reheated and molded many times over.

To ensure that thermoplastics perform as expected, thermal analysis is used to measure their properties as a function of temperature or time over a range of –150 to 1600 °C. Specific heat capacity, glass transition, expansion coefficient, melting, crystallization, decomposition, and elasticity can all be determined using a sample of just a few milligrams.

The webinar will explore efficient ways to determine thermoplastics properties using:



differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) to measure energy release;

thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) to measure sample mass;

thermomechanical analysis (TMA) to measure dimensional changes; and

dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) to measure mechanical properties under stress.

In addition to typical application examples and common instrumentation, the webinar will review thermoplastics basics and detail the events thermal analysis can measure in research and quality-control settings.

The presentation will conclude with a Q&A so participants can have their most pressing application questions answered by METTLER TOLEDO experts. Click here to register for the free presentation and learn more about thermoplastics characterization.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions for several related analytical instruments and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. In addition, the Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of metal detection systems used in production and packaging. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com.