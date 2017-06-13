Systech Transitions IoT Gateway Assembly to the USA

Systech Assembled in USA We are proud to be able to assemble our products in the USA

For the first time in almost two decades, Systech Corporation, headquartered in San Diego, is returning to the USA for the assembly of its high volume SysLINK modular IoT gateways. Since its founding in 1981, Systech’s products have been designed, marketed, and supported in America, but for the last eighteen years they have been built offshore. Now the assembly operation is returning to the states. The transition of the manufacturing site for its most popular line of IoT gateways to the USA will be completed by the end of Q2 2017.

“We are pleased to announce that most of our products will now be assembled here in the USA,” says Mark Fowler, President of Systech. “It is the right thing to do, and it meets a need that many of our customers have requested for many years.”

This move will enable increased manufacturing nimbleness, which is critical to address the fast-paced growth of the IoT, or Internet of Things, market. The company can now take advantage of shorter manufacturing cycles to meet the needs of the rapidly shifting IoT market.

Systech’s high product quality standards will not be affected by this shift of manufacturing location. The IoT gateway will retain its industry leading 5-year warranty.

“Design and assembly in the USA are important,” says Fowler. “It reflects our commitment to surpassing customer expectations when they partner with Systech.”

About Systech

Systech Corporation, established in 1981, is an industry leader in network conversion gateways, servers, and switches, supporting a wide variety of interfaces. Systech brings network connectivity to IP and non-IP based systems for a wide variety of applications including ATM, point-of-sale, vending, remote electronic signage, building automation and security, and remote monitoring. Systech has produced over a million electronic gateways. Additional information is available at http://www.systech.com.