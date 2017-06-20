Reviver Expands Leadership Team: Names Fabrice Barbier COO

Fabrice Barbier Named COO of Reviver It’s thrilling to join the team responsible for a fundamental shift in automobile design and connectivity.

Reviver, creator of the rPlate™, the world’s first digital license plate, today announced that Fabrice Barbier, who served as Senior Vice President of Consumer Devices at GoPro since 2013, has been appointed Chief Operations Officer. A talented and seasoned executive, Fabrice has over 30 years of experience in technology, business strategy, product development and operations. In addition to overseeing Reviver’s operations, Fabrice will spearhead the product, design and development of Reviver’s innovative rPlate, which recently hit the road in California.

“It’s thrilling to join the team responsible for a fundamental shift in automobile design and connectivity – the rPlate brings change and innovation to a part of the car that has remained the same for 125 years, and will be a key component in a global ‘connected car’ eco-system,” said Fabrice. “Because Reviver worked in close collaboration with state DMVs and lawmakers while developing the rPlate, this technology is not only a reality, but also road-ready. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team as we develop the next generations of the rPlate.”

The rPlate transforms today’s license plate into a connected car platform that digitizes the costly, often frustrating and time-consuming DMV renewal process, while providing a highly adaptable telematics platform as well as a “5th screen” for localized messaging/advertising. The rPlate has approval from state legislators in California, Texas and Florida, and preliminary approval from Arizona’s Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. Prototype rPlates are already operational in California, and Reviver plans to launch the rPlate in four states by the end of 2017.

“Fabrice’s experience heading a team whose disruptive solutions reinvented photography and camera mobility - and brought it to the masses - will be invaluable as we continue to expand rPlates capabilities,” said Neville Boston, CEO and Founder of Reviver. “We are very excited to welcome him to our team as we positively disrupt automotive connectivity.”

During Fabrice’s six years leading the consumer products group, GoPro’s revenues increased from $65M to $1.6B. Prior to his tenure at GoPro, Fabrice spent for four years as Senior Director of Technology and Product Management at Flextronics, where he developed several new product line initiatives in display, computing, components and modules for mobile industries.

In addition to the roles he’s held in the US, Fabrice has significant international experience and a strong understanding of markets and operations outside the United States.

