Zifam Pinnacle, a company that offers more than 80 products in markets worldwide, will continue its expansion in the United States by taking part in the upcoming Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

The ECRM event, taking place June 25-28, will feature buyers from across all retail channels throughout the country. Representatives from Zifam Pinnacle will be in attendance to promote the high-quality supplements and other nutritional products it offers consumers.

“We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to participate in one of the best events of the year for brands like ours,” said Adam Mortley, General Marketing Manager of Zifam Pinnacle. “This is a terrific chance for us to share more information on our products with many different buyers, speaking to the wide variety of health issues we can help address or prevent. We are looking forward to a great event this June.”

Zifam Pinnacle has embarked on a substantial effort to expand the availability of its products throughout the United States, and the brand is now featured on popular retail platforms like Amazon.com, StackedNutrition.com, RonnieColemanNutrition.com, RevNutrition.com and several others. All its products are based on comprehensive research and formulated to meet the diverse needs of people who are in tune with their health and wellness.

Perhaps one of the most notable products from Zifam Pinnacle is its B Active supplement, which provides a potent boost of vitamin B and is used to assist in the improvement of mood and general wellbeing. People who take the supplement report experiencing improved energy and mood, while feeling less tension, stress and mild anxiety. It contains Rhodiola, which is known for its ability to relieve the symptoms of environmental stress and stress adaptation.

“Over the past several months, we have formed some exceptional partnerships with retail platforms that have a stellar reputation in the industry,” said Mortley. “After so much success globally, we are thrilled to gain such a high level of traction here in the U.S. market. Attending an event like this EPPS will only further the progress we’ve made so far.”

This year’s Sports Nutrition and Vitamin EPPS will take place at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. To learn more about Zifam Pinnacle and the range of high-quality products the brand delivers, visit http://www.zifampinnacle.com.