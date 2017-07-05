Club Corvette of Connecticut will hold its 25th Annual Corvette Show on Sunday, July 9 at Moroso Performance Products in Guilford, Conn.

One of the largest Corvette-only judged shows in the Northeast, the event will feature more than 200 examples of Corvettes in varying vintages and styles, representing all facets of the model’s 64-year history. Cars on display will range from original 1950’s era convertibles and coupes to the latest seventh-generation high-performance models including the 650-horsepower supercharged Z06 and the race-bred Grand Sport.

The public is invited to come and experience in person the quintessential American sports car and its rich history. Gates open at 9:00 a.m. Admission is $5.00 per person, children under 12 are free. Vendors will be on site offering Corvette and automotive memorabilia; a variety of foods, beverages and other refreshments will also be available for purchase.

All net proceeds from the show are donated to Club Corvette’s adopted charity, the Connecticut Food Bank. Attendees are also invited to bring a non-perishable food item for donation.

What: Club Corvette of Connecticut 25th Annual Corvette Show

When: Sunday, July 9, 2017, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, July 16)

Where: Moroso Performance Products

80 Carter Drive (Goose Lane, Exit 59 off I-95)

Guilford, CT 06437

About Club Corvette of Connecticut

Club Corvette of Connecticut was formed in 1993 by a group of local Corvette enthusiasts. The club has grown to be one of the largest Corvette clubs in the Northeast with more than 300 members. The main sponsors of Club Corvette and the Corvette Show are the McDermott Auto Group, Moroso Performance Products and Whelen Engineering. Write to Club Corvette of Connecticut, P.O. Box 120236, East Haven, CT 06512, visit http://www.clubcorvettect.com or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ClubCorvetteOfConnecticut/

Media Contact:

Ed Karedes: (203) 271-3060 skaredes(at)cox(dot)net