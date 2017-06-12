Deter Insect Repellent Towelettes for the US Open We are honored that the US Open Organizers have asked us in each of the past six years to supply insect repellent for this premier golf event. It is a testament to the safety and effectiveness of Deter. - Brad Zaro, President and CEO

Deter Outdoor Skin Protection is providing Deter Insect Repellent® for the 117th U.S. Open Golf Tournament taking place at Wisconsin’s Erin Hills from June 12 through June 18, 2017. This is the 6th year in a row organizers have asked the Company to provide insect repellent for the tournament. The company is furnishing over 1,000 individually packaged wipes containing natural Deter Insect Repellent® to participants, organizers and sponsors.

Deter Insect Repellent® has been proven by independent laboratory testing to effectively repel biting insects for over 6 hours. Deter Insect Repellent® has been well received in the golfing community. It offers effective natural protection for golfers looking for a safe alternative to DEET that will not damage golf equipment. The individually packaged towelettes are convenient to carry in golf bags or pockets. In addition to golf, Deter Insect Repellent® is safe and effective for all outdoor activities, including hiking, cycling, boating, camping, backpacking and fishing.

“We are honored that the US Open Organizers have asked us in each of the past six years to supply insect repellent for this premier golf event. It is a testament to the safety and effectiveness of Deter”, states Brad Zaro, President and CEO of Mariner Biomedical, manufacturer of Deter Outdoor Skin Protection products. “Deter Insect Repellent is very well suited for golfers, a single application offers protection for an entire round of golf. It provides safe long lasting protection against mosquitoes and other biting insects so they can focus on their game and not on unpleasant, and potentially dangerous, insect bites. In addition, Deter will not damage valuable golf equipment, a serious problem with DEET containing products.”

Deter Insect Repellent’s unique formula was scientifically developed by a professional chemist to ensure safe long term repellency against a wide range of biting insects. Tested in the laboratory and in extreme outdoor conditions it provides ultimate outdoor protection against mosquitoes, ticks, chiggers, no-see-ums, biting flies and gnats. Deter contains a proprietary blend of 8 plant oils and plant derivatives that work together to provide enhanced repellency for an extended period of time.

All ingredients in Deter Insect Repellent® are Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS), and comply with EPA regulations as a minimal risk insecticide. Deter is biodegradable and environmentally safe. It does not contain any DEET, the active ingredient in many insect repellent products which research has shown presents health and environmental risks.

About Deter Insect Repellent®

Deter Insect Repellent® is a product of Mariner Biomedical, and is a member of the Deter Outdoor Skin Protection line. It is an effective DEET-free, natural insect repellent developed through scientific research. Deter Insect Repellent® is clinically tested safe, Dermatologist approved and proven effective by an independent laboratory. Deter Insect Repellent® repels mosquitoes, ticks, no-see-ums, biting flies and gnats for over 6 hours.

About Mariner Biomedical

Mariner Biomedical, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing topical skin care therapies based on scientifically validated natural and marine ingredients which are safe, effective and environmentally friendly. The Mariner Biomedical research laboratory and corporate offices are located in San Jose, CA. Mariner Biomedical has a management and research team with over 50 years of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research experience.