Helmer Scientific medical-grade blood bank, laboratory, and pharmacy refrigerators have been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as meeting new ENERGY STAR® standards. The EPA recently finalized the first ENERGY STAR® specifications for laboratory refrigerators to help facilities identify products that can reduce energy utilization and life-time costs related to this critical category of equipment. This new ENERGY STAR® standard identifies the most efficient laboratory refrigerators that are commonly used across hospitals, clinics, and research institutions to store life-saving blood products, reagents, patient samples, and medications/vaccines.

Helmer Scientific medical-grade refrigerators are available in a wide range of models to meet capacity needs across clinical and research applications. In May 2017 Helmer Scientific submitted energy and performance data to the EPA for certain models. These data were generated by an independent testing lab according to ENERGY STAR specifications and applies to products designed for demanding laboratory, blood bank and pharmacy environments. Please visit http://www.helmerinc.com/energy-star for the complete list of Helmer Scientific ENERGY STAR recognized medical-grade refrigerators. This list will be updated by Helmer Scientific as additional products are tested and recognized.

“Being recognized by the EPA as meeting ENERGY STAR® standards for high performance refrigerators is just one example of achieving our company’s commitment to support sustainability and limit environmental impact,” stated Dennis Smith, Vice President, Research and Development, Helmer Scientific. “We are continuing our efforts to commercialize sustainable and innovative solutions to best support our customers and we look forward to having additional products earn the ENERGY STAR® label.”

Helmer Scientific cold storage products, including laboratory-grade refrigerators, are designed to provide the performance and reliability necessary to safeguard the most sensitive and expensive products. The FDA registered GMP Helmer Scientific facility is located in Noblesville, Indiana, and is ISO-13485 certified.For more information on our ENERGY STAR® recognized products please visit http://www.helmerinc.com.

About Helmer Scientific

Helmer Scientific is a manufacturer and global distributor of high-quality laboratory equipment and refrigerated products for the healthcare and life sciences industries, bringing over 40 years of experience to the market. Helmer Generosity is a corporate effort of Helmer Scientific designed to spread a culture of generosity through philanthropy and volunteerism.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For nearly 25 years, people across America have looked to EPA’s ENERGY STAR® program for guidance on how to save energy, save money, and protect the environment. Behind each blue label is a product, building, or home that is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change. Today, ENERGY STAR® is the most widely recognized symbol for energy efficiency in the world.