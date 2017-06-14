Stratus Master Franchisees, Leslie Johnson and Jill Dawson As entrepreneurs at heart, we wanted to build something again while helping others fulfill their dreams of business ownership.

Award winning International franchising company, Stratus Building Solutions, announced official expansion into the Palm Beach County, FL this month with the signing of new regional Master Franchisees, Leslie Johnson and Jill Dawson.

Stratus Building Solutions, a Los Angeles based company, offers regional Master Franchise opportunities who operate as local franchisors, sales and support centers to their own Unit Franchisees across the US and Canada. Stratus provides eco-friendly, customizable commercial cleaning and janitorial services to a wide range of clients including offices, medical facilities, warehouses, gyms, retail, and more. This month, the franchising headquarters awarded the Palm Beach County Master Franchise territory to two women entrepreneurs and business partners with significant franchise experience, Leslie Johnson and Jill Dawson. Currently present in 30 US metropolitan locations and Canada, this is the second regional expansion for the new headquarters in less than two months.

“We are looking forward to raising the bar in the commercial cleaning industry in Palm Beach County. Introducing Stratus Building Solutions green janitorial services is a win-win for customers and franchisees in the area,”

With over 15 years of franchise industry experience, Johnson and Dawson come to Stratus as successful veteran franchise owners, and strong knowledge of franchisee and cleaning company operations.

“As entrepreneurs at heart, we wanted to build something again while helping others fulfill their dreams of business ownership,” states Johnson.

“Stratus Building Solutions is excited to have these two women entrepreneurs become the newest Master Franchise team and lead our presence into Florida. With Leslie and Jill’s significant industry experience and the extensive franchise knowledge, we are certain of their successes in the region,” notes Afshin Cangarlu, CEO.

Stratus Building Solutions of Palm Beach County will service the Western Florida Coast from Boca Raton to Tequesta and opened their doors June 13th.

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Stratus provides green commercial cleaning and janitorial services driven by dedicated, small business owners and regional support offices. Stratus Building Solutions has a strong national presence with over 1,500 unit franchisees in 30 major cities across the United States. They are setting new standards in the business services and commercial cleaning franchise industry by being the first to offer environmentally-responsible janitorial services with their proprietary, Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals and branded state-of-the-art cleaning equipment.