Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Citadel The Patriot Award recognizes Ken’s commitment to the Naval Special Warfare community and their families and his commitment to our Nation.

The Navy SEAL Foundation announced today that Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Citadel, will receive the prestigious 2017 Navy SEAL Patriot Award at the Chicago Evening of Tribute on the evening of Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award from the Navy SEAL Foundation. The Navy SEALs represent the best of America – dedication, teamwork and sacrifice. They put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect our nation and our values. I am humbled by this recognition and honored to support the SEALs and their families,” stated Mr. Griffin.

“Ken has been a generous champion of the Navy SEAL Foundation and those they serve since the beginning, and like the SEALs themselves, Ken does so much for so many. The Patriot Award recognizes Ken’s commitment to the Naval Special Warfare community and their families and his commitment to our Nation,” stated Bill Strong, 2017 Chicago Evening of Tribute Chair.

Four-star General (Ret) David H. Petraeus will serve as the keynote speaker for the 6th Annual Navy SEAL Foundation Chicago Evening of Tribute.

A high-performing organization committed to excellence, 93 cents of every dollar donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation goes directly to current or future programs. This year, the Navy SEAL Foundation received its 6th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, a top charity watchdog, for sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency (top .6% of all rated charities).

To learn more about the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Chicago Evening of Tribute, please visit http://www.navysealfoundation.org or call Lisa Wagner at 630-472-9661 or lisa(at)inspire-engage(dot)com.