Advance Acceptance, a division of First Western Bank & Trust, announced today its entrance into the medical equipment segment, guided by industry veteran Duncan Leighton.

"We're pleased to have recently provided financing for a number of leading care centers and public hospitals across the country. Our success has come from crafting the right terms and dutifully negotiating agreements that work for both sides," said Fred Kuhnen, senior vice president and general manager of Advance Acceptance.

Leighton, a Senior Business Development Manager, has worked in the equipment finance industry in leadership roles for over 25 years. Leighton was selected to lead the medical business unit, due to his experience managing municipal hospital and care facility accounts, in the cleaning and sanitary industry.

"Smaller budgets have become the norm; the lease or finance option has opened doors for entities to get more of the equipment they need now, and still stay in budget. By spreading upfront cost over several budget periods, they stay in budget while getting the equipment they need to effectively manage operations," said Leighton.

Medical equipment vendors offering products such as medical beds, diagnostic equipment, hygiene systems and therapeutic equipment can partner with Advance Acceptance to provide manufacturer-direct equipment financing through their sales channels.

Advance Acceptance has been providing vendor equipment finance and lease solutions for the sanitary and cleaning industry, since 1972. With this experience, Advance Acceptance has been able to work with many organizations to finance medical capital equipment.

"Leighton and our team of committed finance professionals provide old-fashioned customer service – a forgotten trend in the equipment finance industry. We provide transparency and are willing to take the time to listen to our customers' needs," said Conrad Magalis, senior marketing manager of Advance Acceptance.

Municipal and commercial business entities have the option to work with Advance Acceptance directly, to obtain financing for any type of capital equipment needs.

For more information, visit the medical equipment finance page or learn about our vendor partner services.

Founded in 1972, Advance Acceptance provides national equipment finance and leasing services for leading brands across the United States. Advance Acceptance is a division of First Western Bank & Trust, of Minot, North Dakota.

